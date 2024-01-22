Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

FAA recommends inspections for more Boeing models

AFP

Published

Regulators have heightened scrutiny on Boeing following a scare on an Alaska Airlines plane this month when a panel came off mid-flight and forced an emergency landing
Regulators have heightened scrutiny on Boeing following a scare on an Alaska Airlines plane this month when a panel came off mid-flight and forced an emergency landing - Copyright AFP/File Patrick T. Fallon
Regulators have heightened scrutiny on Boeing following a scare on an Alaska Airlines plane this month when a panel came off mid-flight and forced an emergency landing - Copyright AFP/File Patrick T. Fallon

The US Federal Aviation Administration has recommended that airlines inspect door plugs on Boeing 737-900ER jets after a blowout on another type of aircraft with a similar mid-cabin exit earlier this month.

The move comes as regulators heighten scrutiny on Boeing following a scare on an Alaska Airlines plane this month when a panel came off mid-flight and forced an emergency landing.

While there were no fatalities or serious injuries in the January 5 incident, US regulators grounded 171 jets from the 737 MAX 9 fleet with the same configuration as the plane involved in the case.

The aviation regulator said in a statement late Sunday that operators “are encouraged to conduct a visual inspection to ensure the door plug is restrained from any movements” when it comes to the 737-900ER as well.

Boeing’s 737-900ER model is an older generation than the MAX family, but according to the FAA it has an “identical door plug design.”

“As part of their Safety Management Systems, some operators have conducted additional inspections on the 737-900ER mid-exit door plugs and have noted findings with bolts during the maintenance inspections,” the FAA said.

The latest recommendation is for “an added layer of safety,” the FAA added.

In its own statement, Boeing said: “We fully support the FAA and our customers in this action.”

Last week, Boeing named an independent advisor to lead a “comprehensive quality review” into its system.

The affected door plug panel in the Alaska Airlines flight is used to fill an unneeded emergency exit in planes.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators have suggested that the part was not affixed adequately.

The FAA said it would return the 737-9 MAX to service once safety was established.

Delta and Alaska Airlines did not immediately respond when contacted by AFP on Monday.

United Airlines said: “We started proactive inspections of our Boeing 737-900ER aircraft last week and expect them to be completed in the next few days without disruption to our customers.”

The latest 737 MAX 9 incident was the first major in-flight safety issue on a Boeing plane since two fatal 737 MAX crashes — one in 2018 and one in 2019 — led to a nearly two-year grounding of the aircraft.

The FAA has since said its probe would extend to Boeing’s manufacturing practices and production lines.

As of Monday afternoon, Boeing shares slumped 0.8 percent while United Airlines slid 0.6 percent.

In this article:Aviation, Boeing, Transportation, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

An original Macintosh computer on display at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California An original Macintosh computer on display at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California

Tech & Science

Mac computers could ride AI wave or be left behind

Forty years after igniting a PC revolution, Apple's Mac is stronger than ever and could reach new glory due to AI — or be...

5 hours ago
What would a cyberattack on your local government look like? Drata analyzed threat trends to break down the growing issue. What would a cyberattack on your local government look like? Drata analyzed threat trends to break down the growing issue.

Business

Healthtech firm’s cyberattack victim list keeps growing

When this cyberattack initially occurred, the number of individuals affected was listed as a little over 100,000.

22 hours ago
Republican presidential hopeful and former US president Donald Trump aims to end the primary as a meaningful competition with a win in New Hampshire Republican presidential hopeful and former US president Donald Trump aims to end the primary as a meaningful competition with a win in New Hampshire

World

Trump closes in on Republican presidential nomination in New Hampshire

Republican presidential hopeful and former US president Donald Trump aims to end the primary as a meaningful competition with a win in New Hampshire...

16 hours ago
A number of African leaders appearing at the World Economic Forum in Davos have emphasised that the rise in interest rates and over-indebtedness is already crimping the ability of countries on the continent to finance their development A number of African leaders appearing at the World Economic Forum in Davos have emphasised that the rise in interest rates and over-indebtedness is already crimping the ability of countries on the continent to finance their development

Business

Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts drag on

The experts warn that sub-Saharan Africa is experiencing its worst-ever crisis.

23 hours ago