Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

ExxonMobil to buy Denbury for $4.9 bn to expand low-carbon business

AFP

Published

ExxonMobil Chief Executive Darren Woods said the acquisition of Denbury would position the oil giant for growth in carbon capture and sequestration
ExxonMobil Chief Executive Darren Woods said the acquisition of Denbury would position the oil giant for growth in carbon capture and sequestration - Copyright AFP/File Patrick T. Fallon
ExxonMobil Chief Executive Darren Woods said the acquisition of Denbury would position the oil giant for growth in carbon capture and sequestration - Copyright AFP/File Patrick T. Fallon

ExxonMobil will acquire Denbury Inc., a specialist in enhanced oil recovery and carbon sequestration, for $4.9 billion as it builds out its low-carbon business, the oil giant announced Thursday.

The all-stock acquisition provides ExxonMobil with Denbury’s carbon dioxide pipeline network in industrial-rich regions of the southern states of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, where oil companies plan major carbon sequestration projects in response to climate change.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

“Acquiring Denbury reflects our determination to profitably grow our Low Carbon Solutions business by serving a range of hard-to-decarbonize industries with a comprehensive carbon capture and sequestration offering,” said ExxonMobil Chief Executive Darren Woods.

Oil companies have championed carbon sequestration as a major response to climate change. The process involves trapping carbon dioxide released in industrial production and shipping it through pipelines to sites where it is buried underground, removing the heat-trapping gases from the atmosphere.

Denbury also produces oil and natural gas through the process of enhanced oil recovery, which injects carbon dioxide gas into partially-produced petroleum reserves in order to coax out additional hydrocarbons.

In the first quarter of 2023, Denbury produced about 48,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, a pittance next to ExxonMobil’s 3.8 million barrels per day.

Denbury’s oil and gas production is “not a strategic asset for us,” Woods said in an interview CNBC. 

“The value of the deal … is really the assets and the experience of storing carbon dioxide, taking advantage of that pipeline and infrastructure system in this very industrial corridor … to store that carbon dioxide.”

Shares of Denbury fell 0.3 percent to $87.53 in early trading, while ExxonMobil dropped one percent to $105.44.

In this article:Environment, exxonmobil, Merger, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

The James Webb Space Telescope – Transforming humanity, one image at a time

To mark the James Webb Space Telescope's first year of service, NASA shared Webb's image of the "birth of a star."

19 hours ago
Ukrainian servicewomen are usually issued men's uniforms Ukrainian servicewomen are usually issued men's uniforms

World

Ukrainian women fight for uniforms that fit

A group of women ran through an obstacle course and fired Kalashnikovs, putting the new uniforms finally designed for them.

14 hours ago
Disney announced that Bob Iger, photographed today at a conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, will stay on as CEO until the end of 2026 Disney announced that Bob Iger, photographed today at a conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, will stay on as CEO until the end of 2026

Business

Disney extends CEO Iger’s contract until the end of 2026

Disney announced Wednesday that it extended Bob Iger's contract through December 31, 2026.

15 hours ago
Biden argues that Western support for Ukraine and NATO is one of the main achievements of his first term Biden argues that Western support for Ukraine and NATO is one of the main achievements of his first term

World

Biden had to be an Erdogan whisperer. But then came Zelensky

Biden argues that Western support for Ukraine and NATO is one of the main achievements of his first term - Copyright AFP Ali DIASebastian...

20 hours ago