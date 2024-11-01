Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

ExxonMobil profits dip as it gives back almost $10 bn to investors

AFP

Published

ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods described the recent dip in oil prices as reflective of lofty supply in spite of 'record' demand for oil and oil products
ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods described the recent dip in oil prices as reflective of lofty supply in spite of 'record' demand for oil and oil products - Copyright AFP Sujit Jaiswal
ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods described the recent dip in oil prices as reflective of lofty supply in spite of 'record' demand for oil and oil products - Copyright AFP Sujit Jaiswal

ExxonMobil reported a dip in third-quarter profits Friday on lower earnings from its refining business, but the results were strong enough to enable nearly $10 billion in shareholder distributions.

The big US oil company, which saw upstream oil production rise following its acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources, pointed to the benefits of $11.3 billion in “structural cost savings” as a driver of the results. 

The oil giant returned $9.8 billion to investors in the three-month period, up from $9.5 billion in the second quarter. ExxonMobil lifted the dividend by four percent, in addition to making share repurchases.

Net profits in the third quarter were $8.6 billion, down 5.1 percent from the year-ago period.

While earnings were higher in upstream and chemical products, ExxonMobil saw a big drop in energy products results due to weakened refinery margins.

The company pointed to record oil and natural gas output in Guyana and strong results in the Permian Basin, a shale region in Texas and New Mexico.

Crude oil prices have fallen about 15 percent since the end of the second quarter, a dynamic that Chief Executive Darren Woods said reflected a market imbalance.

“We’re seeing record levels of demand for oil, record levels for demand for products coming out of refinery, petroleum products,” Woods told CNBC.

“But we also see a lot of supply in the world right now, and a lot of that supply is coming out of the US, and the unconventional developments that we have here in the US, and so it’s basically a supply-driven price environment right now.”

At Chevron, profits came in at $4.5 billion, down 31 percent from the year-ago level.

Chevron’s earnings were also dented by lower refining margins, although it also enjoyed record oil and natural gas production from the Permian Basin.

Chevron returned $7.7 billion to shareholders during the quarter, which the company said was a record.

Shares of ExxonMobil rose 1.9 percent in pre-market trading, while Chevron gained 2.0 percent.

In this article:Earnings, exxonmobil, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that search is his favorite feature since the launch of ChatGPT in 2022 OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that search is his favorite feature since the launch of ChatGPT in 2022

Business

OpenAI releases ChatGPT search engine, taking on Google

OpenAI on Thursday beefed up its ChatGPT generative AI chatbot with search engine capabilities.

23 hours ago
Subsurface Subsurface

Tech & Science

Exclusive: CMG collaboration with NVIDIA seeks to accelerate reservoir modelling for energy transition

CMG is integrating advanced simulation tools with NVIDIA hardware and high-performance computing software to accelerate time-to-decision for energy leaders.

1 hour ago

Business

Apple narrowly beats estimates with boost from iPhone sales

The tech giant saw quarterly revenue of $94.9 billion in the three months ending September 28.

24 hours ago
Miles Bugby Miles Bugby

Life

The many hats of Miles Bugby: Tennis player, actor, model, and social influencer

Miles Bugby is a man of many talents: tennis player, actor, model, photographer, and social influencer.

22 hours ago