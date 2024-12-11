Exploring Huali Qu’s design journey: Insights from the Alpha Smart Car Washer project at Frog Design

Photo courtesy of Huali Qu

An accomplished industrial designer, Huali Qu played a pivotal role in shaping YIGOLI’s Alpha Smart Car Washer, a groundbreaking robotic car washing system. As part of Frog Design’s industrial design team, she joined the project during its crucial third phase, just a month before the product’s launch event.

Qu’s contributions began with extensive design award research, which became the foundation for compelling renderings for the launch event and marketing materials for YIGOLI’s website.

Her responsibilities encompassed producing various visual materials that effectively communicated Alpha’s design concept—aesthetics, structure, and technological innovations—without relying heavily on text. This included detailed renderings of the entire system, showcasing components such as the robot, demonstration vehicles, and various operational scenarios.

Qu also contributed to the subsequent phase of collaboration, where adjustments were made based on market feedback, influencing the design of a new dryer robot and various design proposals for Alpha’s appearance.

Qu’s renderings were pivotal in the Alpha A1 series launch event, marking a significant milestone for YIGOLI and the Chinese car wash industry. The event attracted substantial media attention, with key figures from YIGOLI presenting alongside the visuals she created. The renderings contributed to the event’s overall marketing strategy and became enduring assets for YIGOLI’s website and various reports, highlighting core aspects of the technology and design.

Shi Hengzhi, founder and CEO of YIGOLI, presenting Huali Qu’s layout rendering of the Alpha Smart Car Washer

Feedback from the launch event provided invaluable insights that influenced Qu’s team’s subsequent design revisions. It allowed them to understand the public’s perception of Alpha in various contexts, guiding adjustments in response to engineering updates and enhancing the overall design.

Alpha Smart Car Washer Appearance update design ideation

Their design efforts extended to user experience, particularly for YIGOLI’s “Car Superhero” application. Qu utilized 3D modeling to accurately represent the space, facilitating a user-centered car wash experience. This involved modeling the traffic flow and integrating graphic design elements to visualize the user experience from multiple perspectives.

3D UX design scenario rendering demonstration for brainstorming

3D modeling proved essential as a communication bridge between engineers and designers throughout the design process. The simplified 3D models Qu created for the UI/UX and app development teams facilitated a clearer understanding of interactions between users and YIGOLI products, serving as valuable assets for animations and presentations.

Huli Qu’s simplified 3D models of Alpha and car for App development

Streamlining the ideation process was crucial for Qu’s team, allowing them to concentrate on design thinking. She found that hand-drawn sketches were beneficial for capturing initial ideas but became less practical when precision was required.

At that point, transitioning to 3D modeling tools like Rhino facilitated quicker concept development and allowed for efficient visualization of structural comparisons. Photoshop also played a vital role in making detailed adjustments, mainly when hand sketches lacked precision.

Throughout Qu’s tenure, she faced several design challenges, particularly in achieving the high rendering standards set by the Frog team. With guidance from senior colleagues, she learned to leverage Photoshop more effectively to enhance the quality of her renderings. The technical challenge of depicting the brush’s natural drop when Alpha was not in operation was addressed with the expertise of Frog’s technologist, Bruce Luo, who assisted in solving this issue using Blender.

Additionally, sourcing authorized images for the team’s scenarios proved challenging, but Qu overcame this by utilizing Keyshot and Photoshop to manipulate and create the necessary visuals.

Collaboration with the YIGOLI Intelligence team was structured and dynamic. Frog Design’s project managers ensured smooth communication among team members and clients.

In addition to remote collaboration, Qu had the opportunity to visit YIGOLI’s facilities in Hangzhou, where direct interactions with engineers provided valuable insights into their challenges and requirements. This firsthand experience enhanced her understanding of the manufacturing process and the practical aspects of design, enabling her team to address potential challenges proactively.

Meetings with YIGOLI engineers in Hangzhou were structured to address specific challenges and foster collaboration. These discussions were crucial in aligning Qu’s understanding of manufacturing processes and identifying potential design challenges early in the project.

Sustainability was a core tenet of the YIGOLI project, particularly in the design of recycled water systems. While Qu did not participate in this phase, the industrial design team was instrumental in developing environmentally friendly practices.

One of the most valuable skills Qu developed during this experience was the creation of high-end renderings. Before this opportunity, she primarily used Keyshot for output but gained a deeper understanding of Photoshop’s capabilities for enhancing product visuals.

Additionally, Qu improved her ability to communicate brainstormed ideas and concepts effectively through high-quality renderings.

While Qu’s focus was primarily on the Alpha Plus dryer robot, the design principles she employed were heavily influenced by YIGOLI’s innovative technologies. Maintaining a cohesive design language between Alpha and Alpha Plus was essential, as was ensuring that the design reflected functional requirements. This necessitated thoughtful consideration of component placement and operational needs.

Working with a high-tech company like YIGOLI taught Qu the importance of deep collaboration with engineers. She found that effective visual communication of complex ideas is vital, and nurturing strong relationships between designers and engineers can lead to exceptional outcomes.

Reflecting on this experience, Qu considers her involvement in the Alpha project a remarkable opportunity. The experience underscored industrial designers’ crucial role in high-tech initiatives, where visual communication is key to conveying innovative ideas. Subsequently, Qu has become adept at drawing out engineers’ insights, leading to collaborative and successful designs.

The Alpha Smart Car Washer stands out in the market due to YIGOLI’s commitment to achieving high-tech, sustainable, and efficient solutions. The collaborative efforts of a talented team have resulted in a product that is not only innovative but also addresses real-world challenges in car washing, making it a unique offering in the industry.