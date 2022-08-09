Explore the world of NFTs: Klangaverse, Flow, and Decentraland

Photo by Choong Deng Xiang on Unsplash

This article is Sponsored Content written by a third-party for Klangaverse

Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) have been making news frequently since more and more people are trying to get into the crypto space. This has led to significant growth in the NFT industry because the ownership of digital art has become a popular trend. This pattern is anticipated to continue in 2023 when a wide range of fascinating NFTs are predicted to stand the test of time and provide exciting investment opportunities.

NFTs are crypto assets registered on a blockchain platform that their unique identity codes and metadata can separate. NFTs can portray real-world objects such as artwork, real estate, games, and music streaming. NFTs can also help break up industry oligopolies by eliminating intermediaries and connecting artists with their audiences. NFTs can expand markets and streamline transactions.

Most unknown artists and content creators have given up hopes of making a living from their art because they have little control over how their work is distributed in the industry. Platforms like Klangaverse (KLG) have taken the initiative to provide a complete solution.

Flow (FLOW): the Foundation for Next-Generation Apps

Flow (FLOW) is a proof of stake blockchain platform built for NFT collectibles and crypto games. Flow is made for extensive scalability without sharding techniques, offering fast and affordable transactions appropriate for dApps like NFT marketplaces and games with cryptocurrency integration. The native token of the Flow (FLOW) blockchain is the FLOW token, which is used for transaction fees on other applications in a broader Flow ecosystem.

The pipelined design of Flow (FLOW), which spreads the activities typically carried out by a single miner or validator among five different node types, differentiates it from other blockchains. This design removes excess work and improves performance effectiveness. Flow offers innovators smart contracts that can be upgraded, a quick and responsive finality, and an easy-to-learn programming language.

The system supports NFTs and decentralized gaming applications (dApps). Flow aims to provide a user-friendly blockchain network for developers and end-users.

Decentraland (MANA): the Best for Virtual Worlds

Decentraland (MANA) allows users to create, use, and monetize content. It is a virtual reality platform supported by the Ethereum blockchain network. (MANA), the native coin of Decentraland, operates on the ETH blockchain.

The platform allows users to develop and own lands, wearables, characters, and other NFTs. Users purchase plots of land in this virtual environment, which they can then explore, build on, and monetize.

Decentraland is one of the many projects that use the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) structure for governance decisions. Therefore, holders of (MANA) tokens partake in how the Decentraland world functions, including recommending and voting on policy reforms, the parameters of potential land auctions, and content allowed in the Metaverse.

Non-fungible lands can be purchased and developed for rental or sale. In Decentraland, you can organize events on private plots since you are permitted to own them. Most well-known musicians have already begun playing live shows online.

Klangaverse (KLG): the Ideal NFT Music Platform

Klangaverse (KLG) is a decentralized music-sharing network that uses blockchain technology to ensure fair artist royalties and a trusted payment method. Klangaverse releases its crypto token, KLG, for managing and paying musicians and fans.

This ultimate NFT music marketplace, Klangaverse, is where everything in music occurs. Its main goal is to support artists by helping them gain more followers, make money, eliminate intermediaries, and continue doing what they love for the community.

The Klangaverse NFT platform allows fans and audiences to interact with their preferred musicians, songwriters, and artists. It is designed with the idea that the fans will become the record labels. They will wield power alongside the artists on the KLG platform.

The recording contracts that musicians sign with record labels frequently turn music into a commodity. A commodity whose worth is based on copyrights. Hence, KLG is designed for musicians to release their music as non-financial tokens (NFTs) that fans may bid on, which removes the middleman.

In Klangaverse, users and followers can use KLG tokens to buy NFTs and show their support for their favorite musicians, songwriters, and artists while paying no gas fees.

