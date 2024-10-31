Experts reveal the biggest Halloween scams to watch out for

Image: — © AFP

With Halloween arriving with a shiver, the company QR Code Generator has told Digital Journal (with aseasonal cackle) about the risks to consumers centred on six ghoulish scams.

According to Action Fraud, consumers lost over £1 million to online shopping fraud during October and November in 2020, highlighting the need for caution during festive periods like Halloween.

Malicious QR Codes on Halloween Promotions

With the rise of contactless technology, QR codes have become a popular way for businesses to engage customers. However, scammers are exploiting this by placing malicious QR codes on Halloween posters, flyers, or even sweet wrappers.

Scanning these codes can lead to phishing sites or download malware onto your device. To spot a fake QR code, look for signs of tampering, such as stickers placed over original codes, or codes in places where official promotions are unlikely. Avoid scanning QR codes from unknown sources and use a QR code scanner that previews the URL before opening it.

Fake Online Sales of Halloween Costumes and Accessories

Scammers set up fake websites or social media ads offering discounted Halloween costumes and decorations. These sites often mimic legitimate retailers but aim to steal your payment details or never deliver the goods. To avoid this, shop with reputable retailers, check for secure payment methods (look for ‘https’ and a padlock icon in the URL bar), and read online reviews. Be wary of deals that seem too good to be true and double-check the website’s authenticity before making a purchase.

Phishing Emails with Halloween Themes

Fraudsters send out phishing emails disguised as special Halloween offers, event invites, or prize giveaways. These emails encourage recipients to click on malicious links or provide personal information. Spot phishing emails by checking for poor spelling and grammar, generic greetings, or urgent calls to action. Avoid clicking on links or downloading attachments from unsolicited emails and verify the sender’s email address carefully.

Counterfeit Tickets for Halloween Events

As Halloween events and attractions become more popular, scammers sell counterfeit tickets online or through unofficial vendors. Victims may only realise the tickets are fake when they’re denied entry. To prevent this, purchase tickets directly from the event’s official website or authorised sellers. Be cautious of tickets sold on social media or classified ads, especially if they’re significantly discounted.

Fake Charity Collections

Some scammers exploit the spirit of giving by posing as charity collectors, either door-to-door or in public places, claiming to raise funds for causes like children’s hospitals or disaster relief. They may have convincing stories and fake identification. Always verify the legitimacy of a charity before donating. Genuine charities are registered with the Charity Commission for England and Wales, and you can check their credentials online. Never feel pressured to donate on the spot; take time to research before giving.

Door-to-door Scams Masquerading as Trick-or-Treaters

While trick-or-treating is a beloved Halloween tradition, some individuals take advantage by posing as trick-or-treaters to gain access to homes or conduct distraction burglaries. They may ask to use the bathroom or claim to need help, while an accomplice enters your home unnoticed. To stay safe, don’t allow strangers into your home, keep your doors locked, and if you feel uncomfortable, don’t answer the door.