Expert warns of signs that employees are losing morale

Are you a manager? If so, you will appreciate the importance of keeping your workers motivated and reasonably content within the dynamics of the employment relationship (which is naturally conflictual at its heart).

One part of the welfare at work model is being able to detect when employees are unhappy or professing grievances.

What is the extent of employee disgruntlement? Looking into the U.S. economy, one poll finds that employees are more unhappy at work than they have been in years, and currently more than a quarter of U.S. citizens are looking to change roles. This is the highest in a decade.

To aid new business owners boost employee satisfaction, the firm Wix.com has provided to Digital Journal with signs to spot that will inform the employer that the employee is starting to slip.

How to spot when employees are losing morale?

Decreased productivity and poor performance

This may be evident when employees aren’t getting as much done as they used to. They may miss deadlines or demonstrate a reduced quality of work.

Increased absenteeism, lateness and time off

When your staff are disengaged, stressed or burnt out, they may begin to call in sick more often, show up late, and leave early.

High employee turnover

If employees are leaving in droves, it can be due to lost morale and general disengagement from the workplace. However, this also creates a vicious cycle whereby employees that remain at the company become equally low in morale and sceptical of management and the organization as a whole.

Lack of enthusiasm and innovation

When staff begin to feel as though their work is boring and meaningless, you’ll find that they are uninspired, perhaps less creative and less likely to take initiative.

Lack of teamwork and camaraderie

If you’ve noticed a team member being less active in team activities or conversations, whether remote or in the office, they’re likely suffering from low morale.

Doing the bare minimum

Staff may meet deadlines and quality standards but won’t go above and beyond, they’ll complete the minimum of what is expected of them and nothing further. This can also be seen as ‘quiet-quitting’, that is not doing so little that it’s brought to management’s attention but also not going above and beyond.

Avolition

If an employee struggles to start or finish a task without constant supervision, they may feel disengaged from work. It’s important to determine the root cause of this and provide appropriate support.