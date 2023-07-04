Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Ex-Audi boss appeals ‘dieselgate’ conviction

AFP

Published

Audi's former chief executive Rupert Stadler avoided jail time as he was handed a suspended sentence of one year and nine months and a fine of 1.1 million euros ($1.2 million)
Audi's former chief executive Rupert Stadler avoided jail time as he was handed a suspended sentence of one year and nine months and a fine of 1.1 million euros ($1.2 million) - Copyright AFP/File BEN STANSALL
Audi's former chief executive Rupert Stadler avoided jail time as he was handed a suspended sentence of one year and nine months and a fine of 1.1 million euros ($1.2 million) - Copyright AFP/File BEN STANSALL

Audi’s former chief executive is appealing against his conviction over the “dieselgate” emissions cheating scandal that rocked the car industry, a German court said Tuesday.

Rupert Stadler, the highest-ranking former executive to be found guilty over the saga, was last week handed a suspended sentence of one year and nine months and a fine of 1.1 million euros ($1.2 million).

But he avoided jail time after striking a plea deal, under which he admitted fraud by negligence.

However, a spokesman for the Munich district court said in statement that the 60-year-old was now appealing the verdict, without stating the grounds for the challenge.

German car giant Volkswagen — whose subsidiaries include Porsche, Audi, Skoda and Seat — plunged into crisis after admitting in September 2015 it had installed software to rig emission levels in 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide.

The so-called defeat devices made the vehicles appear less polluting in lab tests than they were on the road.

Stadler went on trial in 2020 and initially denied the charges against him, before deciding in May to strike a plea deal.

He admitted he had neglected to inform business partners that cars with defeat devices were still going on the market even after the scandal became public knowledge.

Volkswagen had always insisted that the diesel trickery was the work of a handful of lower-level employees acting without the knowledge of their superiors.

Stadler himself was not accused of instigating the scam.

Two co-defendants, former Audi and Porsche manager Wolfgang Hatz and an Audi engineer, are also appealing their convictions, the court said. 

Like Stadler, they were given suspended sentences and fines last week.

However, in the case of Hatz, prosecutors are also appealing the court’s verdict.

They had originally sought jail time for the executive, who admitted to judges that he had helped arrange the installation of emissions-cheating software.

Before the appeals are heard, the court will produce its full written judgements, and has until April next year to do so. The challenges are to be heard before Germany’s top criminal court.

The “dieselgate” saga shocked Germany and has cost VW billions of euros in fines, legal costs and compensation, mainly in the United States.

In this article:Automobile, Court, Fraud, Germany
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Actor Kevin Spacey has denied 12 sexual offences against four men dating back two decades Actor Kevin Spacey has denied 12 sexual offences against four men dating back two decades

World

‘Well known’ that Kevin Spacey was ‘up to no good’, UK court told

A man who claims that Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted him said the Hollywood actor was an aggressive "predator."

23 hours ago
OPEC+ has resisted US pressure to step up oil production to tame surging crude prices OPEC+ has resisted US pressure to step up oil production to tame surging crude prices

Business

Saudi Arabia and Russia deepen oil cuts, sending prices higher

The major exporters announced production cuts amid concerns about weaker demand’s effects on prices.

24 hours ago

Tech & Science

Motoring on: The UK’s favourite classic cars

The one millionth 911 was manufactured in 2017, and was voted fifth in a 1999 poll of the Car of the Century.

10 hours ago
Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, Governor of Misiones Oscar Herrera Ahuad, Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, Paraguayan Foreign Minister Julio Arriola and Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta at the Iguazu Falls in Argentina Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, Governor of Misiones Oscar Herrera Ahuad, Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, Paraguayan Foreign Minister Julio Arriola and Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta at the Iguazu Falls in Argentina

World

Mercosur calls for ‘update’ to draft EU trade agreement

South American trade block Mercosur opened a two-day summit with host Argentina calling for an "update" to a long-paused trade deal with the EU.

21 hours ago