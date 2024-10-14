Connect with us

EVs seek to regain sales momentum at Paris Motor Show

French President Emmanuel Macron stands by a new electric Renault R5 E-Tech at the Paris Motor Show
French President Emmanuel Macron stands by a new electric Renault R5 E-Tech at the Paris Motor Show - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File STEPHEN BRASHEAR
European and Chinese automakers faced off at the Paris Motor Show on Monday as they seek to make electric vehicles affordable for the broader public as the sector faces stalling sales in many countries.

The show, which lasts through Sunday, also comes as the European Union is set to begin imposing tariffs as high as 45 percent on imported Chinese electric cars, which it says are needed to create a level playing field as Chinese manufacturers receive massive state subsidies.

With the focus on affordability there were fewer concept cars on display and more models available or soon to be available to consumers.

France’s Renault was showing off its R4 and R5 electric cars that hark back to popular models of yesteryear. 

The compact R5 has just launched in France starting at just under 25,000 euros ($27,300) with government incentives included. 

The larger R4 is an SUV-type vehicle with a planned range of 400 kilometres (250 miles) that should also hit the road next year at a price of under 30,000 euros.

Citroen, part of the Stellantis group, showed off the new electric version of its compact C3, which starts at just under 15,000 euros in France with government incentives included.

The Chinese manufacturer Leapmotor, which is associated with Stellantis, is offering the cheapest model on the European market, the subcompact T03 that is being assembled in Poland.

Other Chinese electric and hybrid vehicle manufacturers were present at the show in force, such as BYD, XPeng, Hongqi and Maxus.

Volkswagen, BMW-Mini and Kia are back at the Paris Motor Show after several years of absence.

Tesla made an unexpected appearance with its Cybertruck, while GM’s Cadillac brand made its return to Europe with its imposing electric models.

While the organisers of the Geneva Motor Show threw in the towel due to a lack of public interest, the Paris Motor Show hopes to attract half a million visitors.

