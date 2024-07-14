Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Evolve Bank suffers ransomware attack

Evolve Bank has disclosed a ransomware attack from infamous ransomware gang, LockBit.
Avatar photo

Published

On the so-called dark web, providers of ransomware services and support pitch their products openly
On the so-called dark web, providers of ransomware services and support pitch their products openly - Copyright AFP Stefano Rellandini
On the so-called dark web, providers of ransomware services and support pitch their products openly - Copyright AFP Stefano Rellandini

Evolve Bank has disclosed a ransomware attack from infamous ransomware gang, LockBit, where the bad actors stole customer information and began encrypting company data. The data stolen included names, social security numbers, bank account numbers, contact information, and employee information.

LockBit is a cybercriminal group proposing ransomware as a service (RaaS). This enables malicious actors who are willing to pay for using it to carry out attacks in two tactics where they not only encrypt the victim’s data and demand payment of a ransom, but also threaten to leak it publicly if their demands are not met.

The breach happened on February 9 but was not discovered until May 29. Initially Evolve Bank thought it was a hardware issue but soon discovered it was malicious activity caused by an employee accidentally clicking on a malicious link.

In response to this incident, Evolve Bank has stated they will further strengthen their security response protocols, policies and procedures, and their ability to detect and respond to suspected incidents.

Weighing up the implications of this major cybersecurity incident impacting on the finance sector is Tim Eades, co-founder and CEO at Anetac.

Eades explains to Digital Journal why this incident is significant not only for customers but for the financial industry overall.

Eades puts the cyber-incident into context: “Despite recent crackdowns, the surge of ransomware attacks continues unabated in 2024. Oftentimes, these threat actors will “live within an organization’s environment to prep and successfully exfiltrate and encrypt sensitive data.”

Moving on to the most recent case – with Evolve Bank – Eades explains what has taken place: “In the recent Evolve Bank attack, it took around 45 days before the encryption event happened. During this time, threat actors reset the password of a service account, escalated privileges for that domain administrator, created multiple local admin accounts, disabled and implemented tools, and committed other acts of mayhem leading to the main, catastrophic event.”

It is always important to learn from these types of incidents and to built firmer foundations for the future. Eades recommends: “Organizations need a modern identity vulnerability and security solution that monitors all access points in real-time, including service accounts, APIs, tokens, access keys, and user accounts.”

Eades further advises: “Then, understanding the chains of access throughout these complex systems can help ensure that the least privileges are enforced.  Add ongoing identity behavior analysis to detect and alert unusual activity so organizations can better defend against the evolving ransomware threat and protect their critical data from future attacks.”

In this article:Banking, Cybersecurity, evolve, Finance, Money, Ransomware
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

European leaders are trying to 'Trump-proof' NATO, given the skepticism toward the alliance voiced by the Republican presidential candidate European leaders are trying to 'Trump-proof' NATO, given the skepticism toward the alliance voiced by the Republican presidential candidate

News

Op-Ed: Trump shooting — What now for the election? It’s not looking good.

If this election turns into a random shooting war, things won’t end well for America.

16 hours ago
Donald Trump holds an election rally Donald Trump holds an election rally

World

Trump rushed from rally stage as bangs heard, now ‘fine’

As the bangs ran out, Trump clearly grimaced and clutched a hand to his right ear, on which blood could later be seen.

23 hours ago
Nemo's victory was only the third time Switzerland has won Eurovision, after victories in 1956 and 1988 Nemo's victory was only the third time Switzerland has won Eurovision, after victories in 1956 and 1988

Entertainment

Swiss cities battle to host Eurovision 2025 – or not

Swiss singer Nemo's 2024 Eurovision victory means Switzerland gets to host the glitzy TV extravaganza next year.

16 hours ago
Trump supporters at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024 Trump supporters at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024

World

Trump evacuated from rally stage after apparent shots heard

Trump was seen with blood on his right ear as he was surrounded by security agents, who rushed him off the stage.

24 hours ago