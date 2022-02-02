Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Eurozone inflation rises to new record high

Published

European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde has insisted that inflation pressure is only "transitory"
European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde has insisted that inflation pressure is only "transitory" - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File SPENCER PLATT
European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde has insisted that inflation pressure is only "transitory" - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File SPENCER PLATT

Inflation in the eurozone soared to a new record high in January, official data showed Wednesday, adding pressure on the European Central Bank ahead of a monetary policy meeting this week.

The figure hit 5.1 percent last month, a first since the official Eurostat agency started to compile the data in 1997.

The European Central Bank, in charge of euro monetary policy, has a medium-term inflation target of two percent. 

Its board meets on Thursday and observers expect the ECB to stick to its current rates, which are historically low in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, despite the inflationary pressure.

Any tightening could threaten economic recovery, and weigh down indebted companies and governments.

“January’s inflation data support our view that the ECB will soon forecast inflation to be at its target over the medium term,” the firm Capital Economics said in response to the latest data.

“Accordingly, we think that policymakers will end net asset purchases completely this year and prepare to start raising interest rates in early 2023, if not sooner,” it said.

ECB chief Christine Lagarde has insisted inflationary pressure is “transitory” and should ease over the course of the year. She says the sudden bounceback of economies from Covid restrictions has caused the steep energy price rises.

Inflation had already hit a record five percent in December.

– Energy prices soar –

Energy accounted for 28.6 percent of the inflation surge seen in the eurozone in January, Eurostat said. That weight has grown since December, when it was represented 25.9 percent of the overall price jump.

Food, alcohol and tobacco accounted for 3.6 percent, also an increase over the previous month, while services jumped 2.4 percent.

Inflation for non-energy industrial goods rose 2.3 percent in January, lower than the 2.9 percent seen in December.

Inflation is becoming a point of increasing anxiety in the eurozone, as in other economies around the world facing supply constraints and sudden demand for energy as businesses try to jump back into pre-pandemic mode.  

The EU is also confronted with other variables weighing on its energy market.

In the short-term, there are climbing tensions with Russia — its main natural gas supplier — over Ukraine.

Over the longer-term, there is the bloc’s transition towards a net carbon-zero future that will require shifting away from fossil fuel sources to renewable ones.

In this article:Eu, eurozone, Inflation
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Children's shoes adorn a memorial for Saint-Marc-de-Figuery residential school students at the site of the former school near Amos, Canada in November 2021. An indigenous delegation's trip to the Vatican to meet Pope Francis the following month was postponed due to Omicron fears and is now set for the end of March Children's shoes adorn a memorial for Saint-Marc-de-Figuery residential school students at the site of the former school near Amos, Canada in November 2021. An indigenous delegation's trip to the Vatican to meet Pope Francis the following month was postponed due to Omicron fears and is now set for the end of March

World

Canadian Indigenous visit to Vatican reset for late March

Children's shoes adorn a memorial for Saint-Marc-de-Figuery residential school students at the site of the former school near Amos, Canada in November 2021. An...

20 hours ago
Wordle had only 90 players when it launched in November 2021 -- but is played daily by millions just three months later Wordle had only 90 players when it launched in November 2021 -- but is played daily by millions just three months later

Business

New York Times buys ‘Wordle’

The New York Times announced Monday it had bought Wordle, a phenomenon played by millions.

20 hours ago

World

Evacuations ordered over explosion fears after fire at North Carolina fertilizer plant

About 6,500 people have been told to evacuate their homes in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, due to a fire at a fertilizer plant.

14 hours ago

Business

Facebook’s crypto project Diem sold after pushback

The Facebook-backed digital currency project Diem announced Monday the winding down and $182-million sale of its technology.

23 hours ago