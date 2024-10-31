Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Eurozone inflation rebounds more than expected in October

AFP

Published

Eurozone inflation rose more than expected to reach 2.0 percent in October
Eurozone inflation rose more than expected to reach 2.0 percent in October - Copyright AFP Mladen ANTONOV
Eurozone inflation rose more than expected to reach 2.0 percent in October - Copyright AFP Mladen ANTONOV

The eurozone’s annual inflation rate rebounded more than expected in October due to rising food costs, official data showed on Thursday, but remains in line with the European Central Bank’s two-percent target.

Year-on-year consumer price increases in the 20-country single currency area reached 2.0 percent in October, rising from 1.7 percent in September, the EU’s official data agency said.

The September rate had been the first time the figure fell below the ECB’s two-percent target in more than three years.

Inflation accelerated more than expected by analysts surveyed by FactSet and Bloomberg, who predicted it would increase to 1.9 percent in October.

But core inflation, which strips out volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices and is a key indicator for the bank, remained stable at 2.7 percent in October, Eurostat said.

The core inflation figure was higher than expected by analysts who predicted it would fall to 2.6 percent this month from 2.7 percent in September.

Food and drink price rises reached 2.9 percent in October, well above the 2.4 percent increase registered in September.

Meanwhile energy prices fell at a slower rate of 4.6 percent, compared with a 6.1 percent drop a month earlier.

With inflation cooling since its 10.6 percent peak in October 2022, the ECB has begun cutting interest rates this year as it focuses on tackling Europe’s sluggish growth.

Despite inflation coming in higher, the Frankfurt-based body will likely cut rates again in December, although it could opt to reduce borrowing costs at a slower rate.

Official data on Wednesday showed the single currency area grew by 0.4 percent between July and September this year, a greater-than-expected figure, but still paltry compared to the United States during the same period.

The United States on Wednesday reported growth of 0.7 percent in the third quarter.

– German inflation’s sharp rise –

Services inflation in the eurozone, which had been accelerating in recent months, also remained stable at 3.9 percent in October, the data showed.

Inflation in the eurozone’s biggest economy, Germany, rose sharply in October to reach 2.4 percent from 1.8 percent in October on the back of higher food prices.

In France meanwhile, consumer price rises ticked up slightly to 1.5 percent this month, from 1.4 percent in September.

Slovenia recorded a zero percent inflation rate in October, according to Eurostat.

Other Eurostat data published on Thursday showed the unemployment rate in the single currency area remained stable at 6.3 percent in September.

In this article:Economy, Eu, eurozone, Inflation
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

BYD's success has been helped by government subsidies, with Beijing pumping huge amounts of cash into domestic firms as well as research and development BYD's success has been helped by government subsidies, with Beijing pumping huge amounts of cash into domestic firms as well as research and development

Business

Chinese EV giant BYD beats Tesla in quarterly revenue for first time

Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD reported surging sales, surpassing global rival Tesla in quarterly revenue.

21 hours ago
A massive cyberattack and data breach hits the Internet Archive A massive cyberattack and data breach hits the Internet Archive

Business

What every business needs to do following a data breach

Ensure that all sensitive data, both in transit and at rest, is encrypted to prevent unauthorised access.

13 hours ago
A Vietnamese doctor and his colleague check X-rays of a drug-resistant tuberculosis patient at the National Lung Hospital in Hanoi A Vietnamese doctor and his colleague check X-rays of a drug-resistant tuberculosis patient at the National Lung Hospital in Hanoi

Life

Tuberculosis cases hit record high: WHO

A record 8.2 million new tuberculosis cases were diagnosed worldwide last year.

19 hours ago
Amanda Golka Amanda Golka

Life

Amanda Golka talks about being a social influencer in the digital age

Social influencer Amanda Golka of Swell Entertainment chatted about being a part of the digital age.

19 hours ago