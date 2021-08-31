Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Eurozone inflation leaps to 3.0%, highest in decade

Published

Eurozone inflation leaps to 3.0%, highest in decade
Europeans are paying more for everything as data shows inflation has hit its highest level in a decade - Copyright AFP ISAAC LAWRENCE
Europeans are paying more for everything as data shows inflation has hit its highest level in a decade - Copyright AFP ISAAC LAWRENCE

Eurozone inflation surged to three percent in August, according to official data released Tuesday, as widespread shortages, rising energy costs and one-off effects sent consumer prices in Europe sharply higher.

The rise takes the rate a full percentage point higher than the ECB’s target of two percent and to a level last reached in November 2011, though economists insist the hike is linked to effects of the coronavirus pandemic and will be short-lived.

The August inflation rate was mainly pushed higher by a 15.4 percent rise in energy prices, which compared to a 14.3 percent rise a month earlier.

Jack Allen-Reynolds, senior economist at Capital Economics, said that inflation in the 19-member eurozone could rise “even further in the coming months.” 

“But this is due to temporary forces that should fade next year, leaving headline and core inflation well below two percent by the end of 2022,” he said.

The European Central Bank has for now set aside any concerns over the rise in consumer prices and says it will continue its long-running stimulus policies to help stoke an economic recovery.

Before the summer break, ECB chief Christine Lagarde said the ECB would show “patience” in helping the 19-nation currency club through the health crisis, signalling that key interest rates would stay lower.

Despite months of above target inflation data, the ECB has yet to make any tweaks to its 1.85-trillion-euro ($2.2 trillion) pandemic emergency bond-purchasing programme (PEPP), the bank’s main tool to counter the virus impact.

The ECB’s ultra-loose monetary policy measures are aimed at keeping credit cheap in the eurozone to encourage spending and investment.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Lex Luger and BandLab release new sample pack for global musical use

New platform for providing royalty free music samples, including crazy plugins to the samples sound insane.

19 hours ago
Taliban parade in Kabul airport after US leave Taliban parade in Kabul airport after US leave

World

Taliban parade in Kabul airport after US leave

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid (C, with shawl) led a group of officials onto the runway of Kabul airport after the US withdrawal - Copyright...

4 hours ago

Life

Evacuations ordered as Caldor Fire moves closer to Lake Tahoe

More evacuations were ordered around the Tahoe Basin as the two-week-old Caldor Fire moved closer to Lake Tahoe.

17 hours ago

Business

Some fast-food restaurants consider closing indoor dining amid the COVID-19 surge in U.S.

McDonald's restaurant in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. — Source: Flickr (CC SA 2.0)Some U.S. fast-food restaurants are closing indoor seating areas or limiting hours of...

18 hours ago