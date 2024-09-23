Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Eurozone business activity slumps after Olympics boost

AFP

Published

French private sector output returned to contraction after the shot in the arm from the Olympics. — © AFP STR
French private sector output returned to contraction after the shot in the arm from the Olympics. — © AFP STR

Eurozone business activity declined for the first time in seven months in September, as France lost steam after the end of the Paris Olympic Games, a key survey said Monday.

S&P Global’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) — a key gauge of the overall health of the economy — dropped to 48.9 in September, down from 51 in August.

Any reading below 50 indicated contraction.

“The eurozone is heading towards stagnation. After the Olympic effect had temporarily boosted France, the eurozone heavyweight economy, the Composite PMI fell in September to the largest extent in 15 months,” said Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank.

“Considering the rapid decline in new orders and the order backlog, it doesn’t take much imagination to foresee a further weakening of the economy.”

The survey showed that Germany and France, the eurozone’s top two economies, were largely responsible for driving the slump in the 20-country single currency area.

Paris: Olympic cauldron. — © AFP

French private sector output returned to contraction after the shot in the arm from the Olympics, while German business activity dropped the fastest since February.

The “big decline” in eurozone PMI “suggests that the economy is slowing sharply, that Germany is in recession and that France’s Olympics boost was just a blip”, said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at London-based research group Capital Economics.

“With France’s new minority government now planning to tighten fiscal policy significantly, prospects for growth in France look increasingly poor,” he said.

President Emmanuel Macron named a new government led by Prime Minister Michel Barnier Saturday, 11 weeks after an inconclusive parliamentary election.

The eurozone PMI data showed the manufacturing sector was down across the board, falling for the eighteenth month in a row.

“Manufacturing is getting messier by the month,” de la Rubia said.

“Looking ahead, the sharp drop in new orders and companies’ increasingly bleak outlook for future output suggest that this dry spell is far from over.”

The decline in business activity could add impetus to calls for the European Central Bank (ECB) to cut its key interest rate again in October.

The bank for the 20 countries that use the euro cut its deposit rate by a quarter point to 3.50 percent this month — the second decrease since June.

The ECB had hiked rates at record pace from mid-2022 to tame surging consumer prices but has started easing the pressure as inflation drifts back down towards its two-percent target.

In this article:cauldron, Economy, eurozone, France, indicator, Politics
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Fungal disease risk is the Next Big Thing in global health

You may well need those masks again.

4 hours ago
The pact was adopted Sunday by the UN's 193 members at a gathering ahead of the body's centerpiece high-level week The pact was adopted Sunday by the UN's 193 members at a gathering ahead of the body's centerpiece high-level week

World

What is the UN’s ‘Pact for the Future’?

The "Pact for the Future" is the United Nations' master plan for tackling challenges that lie ahead for humanity.

17 hours ago

Tech & Science

How to avoid the rise of privacy breaches

By masking an IP address and encrypting online activity, proxies offer a solution to shield against eavesdropping.

10 hours ago
A rocket from Israel's Iron Dome air defence system is fired to intercept rockets fired from Lebanon on September 22 A rocket from Israel's Iron Dome air defence system is fired to intercept rockets fired from Lebanon on September 22

World

Israel and Hezbollah urged to avoid ‘catastrophe’

A rocket from Israel's Iron Dome air defence system is fired to intercept rockets fired from Lebanon on September 22 - Copyright AFP Bryan...

18 hours ago