European stocks waver on caution over Omicron

Global markets have seen wild swings since Omicron hit the headlines last week, forcing governments to reimpose containment measures. — © AFP

European equities wavered Friday as dealers tracked Omicron news and awaited key US data, while oil prices surged after OPEC and other producers hinted at lowering output.

London stocks added 0.2 percent in late morning deals after gains in Asia, while Frankfurt and Paris fell 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent respectively in early afternoon eurozone trade.

World oil prices won 2.5 percent, extending Thursday’s gains after the OPEC+ group opened the door to cutting crude output should Omicron fallout cut energy demand.

The dollar traded mixed as traders waited on a US nonfarm payrolls report to give the latest healthcheck on the world’s biggest economy.

“Investors are clearly still anxious about the Omicron variant, despite anecdotal evidence suggesting symptoms are less severe” than first thought, said Craig Erlam, analyst at Oanda trading group.

“Heading into the weekend, when we could get more information on the new strain, it’s natural that we’re seeing more caution.”

Doctors in South Africa on Friday revealed there had been a spike in hospitalisations among young children after Omicron swept through the country but stressed it was too early to know if they were particularly susceptible.

In the week since South Africa alerted the world of the new Covid variant, infections have spread faster than in the country’s three previous waves.

“Despite a ramp-up in cases and hospitalisations in South Africa, markets appear to be hopeful that this latest variant will have mild enough effects to avoid another bout of global lockdowns,” said IG analyst Joshua Mahony.

Global markets have whipsawed since the new Covid variant hit headlines seven days ago over concerns that it may be even more transmissible than the Delta strain and that vaccines may be less effective against it.

However, the initial panic appears to have died down for now as various reports have said that while the strain could spread quicker, there were signs it could be less potent than the other variants and that existing vaccines would offer protection.

Eyes were also on the Federal Reserve, which, after months of saying the inflationary spike was temporary, has now turned its focus on keeping surging prices from running out of control by preparing to tighten interest rates.

Boss Jerome Powell suggested this week the bank would likely speed up the phasing out of its bond-buying stimulus programme and then focus on lifting borrowing costs.

Friday’s data release could potentially hasten any action.

“A strong jobs report will be great for the economy — but piles further pressure on the Fed to tighten monetary policy and get domestic demand-driven inflation under control before more drastic action is needed,” added Erlam.

– Key figures around 1145 GMT –

London – FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 7,143.59 points

Frankfurt – DAX: DOWN 0.1 percent at 15,257.32

Paris – CAC 40: DOWN 0.2 percent at 6,784.93

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.2 percent at 4,100.19

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.0 percent at 28,029.57 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.1 percent at 23,766.69 (close)

Shanghai – Composite: UP 0.9 percent at 3,607.43 (close)

New York – Dow: UP 1.8 percent at 34,639.79 (close)

Brent North Sea crude: UP 2.5 percent at $71.39

West Texas Intermediate: UP 2.4 percent to $68.12

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1316 from $1.1306 at 2150 GMT

Dollar/yen: UP at 113.27 yen from 113.17 yen

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3270 from $1.3305

Euro/pound: UP at 85.25 pence from 84.94 pence

