Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Europe warms up to Russian shipping blockade

The Swedish Dockworkers Union, decided at the end of March that it would not unload vessels with ties to Russia,.

Published

Russian-owned freighters like the Baltic Performer may soon find themselves shut out of European ports
Russian-owned freighters like the Baltic Performer may soon find themselves shut out of European ports - Copyright AFP/File Robyn BECK
Russian-owned freighters like the Baltic Performer may soon find themselves shut out of European ports - Copyright AFP/File Robyn BECK
Camille BAS-WOHLERT, with Marc PREEL and AFP's European bureaux

After several days of delays and uncertainty, the Baltic Performer, a blue cargo ship laden with bananas from Ecuador, finally docked under grey skies at the Helsingborg port in southern Sweden.

One of Sweden’s two main unions for dockworkers, the Swedish Dockworkers Union, decided at the end of March that it would not unload vessels with ties to Russia, in protest against Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The 150-meter freighter, operated by a Swedish subsidiary of the Russian company Baltic Shipping, was one of the first ships affected by that decision.

“We’re blocking all goods linked to Russia and the regime”, Rolf Lyktoft, head of the local dockworkers’ chapter, told AFP.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for Russian vessels to be blocked from the ports of the “free world”.

On Tuesday, the EU executive proposed banning Russian ships from European ports.

So far, none of the 27 EU member states has instituted a national ban — unlike Britain, which did so in early March.

– 270 ships a month-

Analysts say Europe has been wary to move on the issue due to a fear of Russian reprisals over its oil deliveries.

In Helsingborg, Lyktoft acknowledged that the decision taken by his 1,400 colleagues was largely symbolic, with only a small number of Russian-linked cargo ships passing through Sweden’s ports.

But he hoped for a snowball effect.

“We hope that the International Dockworkers Council will decide to take the next step, with a worldwide decision to not touch Russian goods”, he said.

Helsingborg port officials have kept a low profile. The Baltic Performer was ultimately quietly unloaded late Monday.

The ship had been scheduled to arrive at the port on Saturday evening, but had to postpone its arrival by a few days as there were no dockers willing to unload it.

The blockade imposed by the Swedish Dockers’ Union includes Russian-flagged vessels, those owned by Russian companies but flying other flags, and those sailing to or from Russia.

The Baltic Performer was unloaded by dockers from the Transport Workers’ Union, Sweden’s other main dockers union.

“We think they shouldn’t have let the ship into the port, but the port authorities did,” said head of that union, Tommy Wreeth.

Last week, his organisation also announced a blockade due to take effect on May 1 — in order to give shipping companies time to make other arrangements.

According to Wreeth, 270 Russian-flagged vessels or with ties to Russia docked in EU ports in March, including four in Sweden.

– Short-term disruptions –

Britain blocked Russian-linked ships from its ports in early March, although Russian cargo — in particular oil — is still able to enter on other ships for the time being.

Few initiatives have been taken elsewhere in Europe so far.

Before the EU proposal was announced on Tuesday, the CGT dockers union at France’s second-biggest port Le Havre said any blockade decision had to “taken across Europe”.

“Otherwise, the port of Le Havre or other French ports would be shooting themselves in the foot, with traffic just going to other ports that turn a blind eye”, union representative Johan Fortier told AFP.

On March 3, the port of Hamburg suspended all loading and unloading of ships to and from Russia.

But “limited” operations resumed three weeks later, a spokesman told AFP, since “not all goods are on the EU sanctions list.”

As in other European countries, German customs officials currently verify the contents of the containers and decide on a case-by-case basis.

EU ambassadors are to discuss the proposed ban at their meeting in Brussels on Wednesday. The proposal needs to be approved unanimously by all 27 member states.

If the EU introduces a blockade and Russia takes retaliatory measures against EU vessels, “this could significantly disrupt Russia’s exports in the short-term”, said Niels Rasmussen, chief analyst at shipowners’ association Bimco.

However, “in the medium-term it is likely that non-Russia and non-EU ships would reposition into Russia-Europe”, while the tankers hit by sanctions “would move into other markets”, he told AFP.

burs-cbw-map/po/rl

In this article:Conflict, Eu, Russia, Sanctions, Transport, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Ukraine estimates 20,000 people have been killed in the war so far Ukraine estimates 20,000 people have been killed in the war so far

World

Plan ‘B’? What Russia plans next in Ukraine

Russia appears to have abandoned for now the initial aim in its invasion of Ukraine of seizing Kyiv and ousting the Ukrainian government.

24 hours ago

World

UN to release handbook of climate change solutions

UN climate experts are set to release what is expected to be the definitive guide to halting global warming.

20 hours ago
This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows a view of Yablonska Street in Bucha, Ukraine, on March 19, 2022, when bodies of civilians were on the street and found by Ukrainian officials weeks later when Russian forces withdrew This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows a view of Yablonska Street in Bucha, Ukraine, on March 19, 2022, when bodies of civilians were on the street and found by Ukrainian officials weeks later when Russian forces withdrew

World

Satellite images show bodies in Bucha for weeks, rebutting Moscow claim

Mid-March satellite imagery of a Bucha street appears to show several bodies of civilians lying dead in or just off the roadway.

16 hours ago
Families fleeing the eastern city of Kramatorsk in the Donbas region Families fleeing the eastern city of Kramatorsk in the Donbas region

World

Ukraine governor urges evacuations in region targeted by Russia

The situation in the Ukrainian controlled eastern region of Donbas is "tense", a regional governor said Monday.

23 hours ago