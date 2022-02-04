Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

EU, US thaw trade tensions further with mollusc sales

Published

Spain and the Netherlands will be able to export molluscs to the US while Massachusetts and Washington states will be allowed to ship theirs to Europe
Spain and the Netherlands will be able to export molluscs to the US while Massachusetts and Washington states will be allowed to ship theirs to Europe - Copyright AFP Ishara S. KODIKARA
Spain and the Netherlands will be able to export molluscs to the US while Massachusetts and Washington states will be allowed to ship theirs to Europe - Copyright AFP Ishara S. KODIKARA

The European Union and the United States signalled Friday a further thawing of trade tension as they agreed to resume trade in mussels, clams, oysters and scallops after a decade-long halt.

Spain and the Netherlands will be able to export molluscs to the United States while the US states of Massachusetts and Washington will be allowed to ship theirs to the EU from the end of February.

Trade in the bivalve shellfish was suspended in 2011 because of differences between regulatory standards.

The EU’s trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said: “It shows that our efforts to forge a positive, forward-looking trade agenda with the United States are paying off.”

He noted that the mollusc deal follows an easing of trade disputes over Airbus and Boeing airplanes and over steel and aluminium tariffs.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai called it “a positive step in the trade relationship between the United States and EU,” which she said the US government aimed to strengthen.

Following years of negotiations, the European Commission and the US Food and Drug Administration agreed to regard food safety systems in the two EU countries and two US states involved as being equivalent.

It was the first time the FDA provided an equivalence determination for EU producers accessing the US market.

According to the US government, the United States exported $900 million (785 million euros) worth of seafood to the EU last year. 

In this article:Eu, Food, molluscs, Trade, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Grounded flights and power outages as winter storm spreads from North Texas to upstate New York

About 350,000 homes and businesses lost power across the U.S. on Thursday as freezing rain and snow weighed down tree limbs.

9 hours ago
Syrians gather at the scene of an overnight raid by US special forces in Atme, northwestern Syria, on February 3, 2022 Syrians gather at the scene of an overnight raid by US special forces in Atme, northwestern Syria, on February 3, 2022

World

‘Incredibly complex’: the raid that killed IS chief

Syrians gather at the scene of an overnight raid by US special forces in Atme, northwestern Syria, on February 3, 2022 - Copyright AFP/File...

20 hours ago

Business

Facebook slump reignites debate over attracting younger audiences

Facebook announced on Thursday that its daily user numbers had fallen for the first time in its history.

9 hours ago

Life

Ruling on Youngkin’s order overturning mask mandate in the hands of Circuit Court judge

Circuit Court Judge Louise DiMatteo made it clear that her ruling will rest less on what is the right policy than on who has...

19 hours ago