Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

EU states plan Friday vote on Chinese EV tariffs

AFP

Published

Chinese electric cars, like these waiting to be shipped for export, are at centre of trade tensions with the EU
Chinese electric cars, like these waiting to be shipped for export, are at centre of trade tensions with the EU - Copyright AFP/File Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
Chinese electric cars, like these waiting to be shipped for export, are at centre of trade tensions with the EU - Copyright AFP/File Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV

EU member states are expected to vote on whether to slap hefty tariffs on imported electric cars from China on Friday, European diplomats said on Monday.

The European Commission, in charge of EU trade policy, plans to levy additional duties of up to 36 percent on electric vehicles imported from China but the issue has divided the bloc.

Brussels announced its plans in July for the tariffs — on top of current duties of 10 percent — after an anti-subsidy probe found Chinese state subsidies were unfairly undermining European competitors.

The tariffs would become definitive for five years after a vote by the EU’s 27 member states that must take place before the end of October.

That vote is now planned for October 4, EU diplomats told AFP. One diplomat said the hope now was that talks “can continue after the adoption of the rates”.

Eleventh-hour talks took place in Brussels when China’s commerce minister Wang Wentao visited earlier this month but no solution was found to avoid duties.

The EU wants to level the playing field to protect its automotive industry, which provides jobs to around 14 million people in the bloc.

Germany, and most recently Spain, have criticised the tariffs, which they fear could lead to a trade war with China, but EU states including France and Italy support them.

Beijing has already bared its teeth in anger at the duties, launching probes into European brandy, some dairy, and pork products imported into China.

It also filed an appeal with the World Trade Organization over the tariffs last month.

It is unlikely that enough EU states will vote against the tariffs to force the commission to reverse course.

At least 15 countries — representing 65 percent of the EU population — would need to oppose the tariffs to stop them becoming definitive.

In this article:Auto, China, Eu, Trade
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Bike apprenticeship helps break UK reoffending cycle

Cameron Moseley hopes never to return to jail thanks to a pioneering scheme in London that aims to cut reoffending by training former prisoners.

24 hours ago
The Ratcliffe-on-Soar coal-fired power station has dominated the central England landscape for nearly 60 years The Ratcliffe-on-Soar coal-fired power station has dominated the central England landscape for nearly 60 years

Business

Britain’s last coal-fired power station closes

The UK's last coal-fired power station will officially close its doors.

12 hours ago
Benson Boone Benson Boone

Entertainment

Review: Benson Boone kicks off the Global Citizen Festival in New York City

On September 28, 2024, pop star Benson Boone performed at the Global Citizen Festival, which was held in NYC's Central Park on the Great Lawn.

14 hours ago
Re-enactment of a treatment session for depression using psilocybin in an image from the company COMPASS Pathways, which is developing such a treatment Re-enactment of a treatment session for depression using psilocybin in an image from the company COMPASS Pathways, which is developing such a treatment

Life

New federal rules set to make mental health care more accessible

Many have found the process of identifying and paying for mental health treatment more taxing than with any other health care need.

14 hours ago