Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

EU questions shopping app Temu over illegal products risk

AFP

Published

The EU wants Temu to provide more data and information on actions taken to limit 'risks relating to consumer protection'
The EU wants Temu to provide more data and information on actions taken to limit 'risks relating to consumer protection' - Copyright AFP Jung Yeon-je
The EU wants Temu to provide more data and information on actions taken to limit 'risks relating to consumer protection' - Copyright AFP Jung Yeon-je

The EU on Friday told Chinese-founded e-commerce platform Temu to hand over more information as it suspects the site is failing to do enough to stop the sale of illegal products.

Wildly popular in Europe since entering the continent’s market in 2023, Temu said earlier this year it had on average around 75 million monthly active users in the bloc.

The European Commission, the EU’s powerful digital watchdog, said it demanded Temu explain what measures have been taken to stop traders appearing and reappearing on the platform “selling illegal products”.

The query was made under the EU’s landmark law known as the Digital Services Act (DSA) that forces platforms to do more to protect consumers.

The EU also wants Temu to provide more data and information on actions taken to limit “risks relating to consumer protection, public health and users’ wellbeing”.

And Brussels demanded more details on Temu’s recommender systems — used to push more personalised content — and the risk to the protection of users’ personal data.

Temu must provide the information by October 21. 

The latest demand is a first step but does not itself suggest the law has been broken, though it could lead to a formal probe culminating in fines if the violations are proven.

“Based on the assessment of Temu’s replies, the Commission will determine the next steps,” it said in a statement.

The request for information is only the second for Temu after it was added to the EU’s list of digital firms big enough to face greater curbs in May this year.

In June, the EU asked Temu to explain what action it was taking to protect consumers, including children, in its first set of questions.

The request included a demand to know how Temu was complying with rules regarding online interfaces to avoid “dark patterns”, the practice of tricking users into making unwanted purchases or opting-in to certain settings without their knowledge.

European consumer groups in May lodged a complaint with the commission, accusing Temu of using “manipulative techniques” to make users spend more and other violations.

Six EU countries — Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, The Netherlands and Poland — urged Brussels for tighter supervision of Temu in September.

In this article:China, Eu, Regulation, Tech, Temu
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Researchers analyzed accounts that shared posts favoring Republican candidate Donald Trump, while targeting Democratic nominee Kamala Harris Researchers analyzed accounts that shared posts favoring Republican candidate Donald Trump, while targeting Democratic nominee Kamala Harris

Social Media

‘Sleeper agent’ bots on X fuel US election misinformation, study says

Hundreds of apparent pro-Russian bot accounts on X are pushing US election misinformation.

22 hours ago
US consumer inflation cooled further in September US consumer inflation cooled further in September

Business

US consumer inflation eases to 2.4% in September

US consumer inflation cooled further in September - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP Brandon BellDaniel AVISUS consumer inflation cooled last month — though slightly...

21 hours ago
Discord loose controls and distributed model has made fans of hackers, gamers, shooter-game fans and folks who simply like the idea of being a bit freer to say or share what they want with others on the platform Discord loose controls and distributed model has made fans of hackers, gamers, shooter-game fans and folks who simply like the idea of being a bit freer to say or share what they want with others on the platform

Social Media

Discord seen as online home for renegades

Known for its appeal to online renegades, chat platform Discord finds itself in the crosshairs of Turkey and Russia.

23 hours ago
Generative artificial intelligence powered features such as chatting about what is in pictures, telling children bedtime stories, and imitating podcasters continue to roll out despite fears the technology will be used for more nefarious purposes Generative artificial intelligence powered features such as chatting about what is in pictures, telling children bedtime stories, and imitating podcasters continue to roll out despite fears the technology will be used for more nefarious purposes

Tech & Science

Are you listening? Most popular technology podcasts revealed

Radiolab focuses on investigative journalism into science, tech and even legal history. Continuing with over 200 episodes.

8 hours ago