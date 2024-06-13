Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

EU queries major porn platforms over child protection

The European Union on Thursday told three pornographic websites to explain what steps they have taken to protect children online.
AFP

Published

Pornhub, Stripchat and XVideos face stricter rules under the EU's powerful content moderation law
Pornhub, Stripchat and XVideos face stricter rules under the EU's powerful content moderation law - Copyright AFP/File Lionel BONAVENTURE
Pornhub, Stripchat and XVideos face stricter rules under the EU's powerful content moderation law - Copyright AFP/File Lionel BONAVENTURE

The European Union on Thursday told three pornographic websites to explain what steps they have taken to protect children online and prevent the spread of illegal content.

Since April the sites — Pornhub, Stripchat and XVideos — face stricter rules as they come under the EU’s powerful content moderation law that seeks to protect users online, especially minors.

The European Commission demanded information about what action they have taken “to diligently assess and mitigate risks related to the protection of minors online”.

It wants to know how they prevent the spread of gender-based violence and how the adult sites ensure their users are over 18, it said in a statement.

It also wants information about the companies’ “internal organisation to ensure compliance” with the content law, known as the Digital Services Act (DSA).

The commission stressed that, under the DSA, the companies must have “independent and well-resourced internal teams with sufficient authority and resources”.

The websites have until July 4 to provide the information.

They are among 24 platforms deemed to be “very large” in terms of the number of monthly users in the EU. Others in the category are Facebook, TikTok and X.

The DSA imposes tougher rules on them, such as requiring them to act quickly to remove harmful content. 

The commission’s request for information does not presuppose further action being taken but it is the first step in a procedure that could lead to an investigation.

Platforms face fines for DSA violations running up to six percent of a platform’s global turnover, or even a ban in egregious cases.

In this article:Eu, pornhub
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Trump’s spectre haunts Biden’s G7 trip

When Joe Biden meets world leaders at a lavish Italian resort he will be shadowed by an invisible and, for now, uninvited guest: Donald...

17 hours ago

Business

US inflation data unlikely to alter Fed plans to hold rates steady

US consumer inflation data is unlikely to sway the Federal Reserve, which is widely expected to leave its key lending rate unchanged.

17 hours ago
Burgundy snails, typically foraged from woodlands in central and eastern Europe, are being bred in Japan by an entrepreneur who believes he's the only person to have successfully farmed them Burgundy snails, typically foraged from woodlands in central and eastern Europe, are being bred in Japan by an entrepreneur who believes he's the only person to have successfully farmed them

Life

Japan’s escargot entrepreneur achieves the ‘impossible’

Toshihide Takase, 76, says he is "the only person in the world" breeding this specific delicacy after four decades of trial and error.

11 hours ago
mesh conference mesh conference

Business

mesh conference delves into what it takes for companies to be successful with digital transformation

The pioneering innovation conference wraps up its second day in Calgary before moving east to Toronto for its fall event.

12 hours ago