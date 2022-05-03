Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

EU members seek opt-outs from Russian oil embargo

EU officials were preparing a new package of sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, but some members are jockeying to opt out.

Published

The European Commission's proposal would phase in a ban on oil imports from Russia over six to eight months, with Hungary and Slovakia allowed to take a few months longer, EU officials told AFP
The European Commission's proposal would phase in a ban on oil imports from Russia over six to eight months, with Hungary and Slovakia allowed to take a few months longer, EU officials told AFP - Copyright AFP/File Saeed KHAN
The European Commission's proposal would phase in a ban on oil imports from Russia over six to eight months, with Hungary and Slovakia allowed to take a few months longer, EU officials told AFP - Copyright AFP/File Saeed KHAN

European officials were preparing a new package of sanctions Tuesday to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, but some members are jockeying to opt out of an oil embargo.

Several EU officials and European diplomats in Brussels told AFP that they expected the European Commission to hand over the draft plan to member states later Tuesday.

After that, ambassadors from the 27 EU countries will meet on Wednesday to give the plan a once-over, and it will need unanimous approval before going into effect.

The commission’s proposal would phase in a ban on oil imports from Russia over six to eight months, with Hungary and Slovakia allowed to take a few months longer, EU officials told AFP.

But Slovakia, which like Hungary is almost 100 percent dependent for fuel on Russian crude coming through the Druzbha pipeline, has said it will need several years.

Slovakia’s refinery is designed to work with Russian oil and would need to be thoroughly overhauled or replaced to deal with imports from elsewhere — an expensive and lengthy process.

Other officials, speaking on condition of anonymity during the legally and diplomatically fraught negotiation, said Bulgaria and the Czech Republic could also seek sanctions opt-outs.

One European diplomat warned that granting exemptions to one or two highly-dependent states could trigger a domino effect of exemption demands that would undermine the embargo.

The European Commission is not planning to unveil the draft in public before its president, Ursula von der Leyen, addresses the European Parliament on Wednesday. 

But member state missions were expected to receive the plan later Tuesday.

In this article:Conflict, Eu, Oil, oil embargo, Russia, Sanctions, Ukraine News
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

People cool off at a swimming pool in Lahore as a heatwave hits People cool off at a swimming pool in Lahore as a heatwave hits

Life

Heatwave in India and Pakistan tests the limits of human survivability

The heatwave still gripping parts of India and Pakistan set all-time monthly records this weekend.

16 hours ago
The Russian army has its eye on Sloviansk, a major urbn hub in the eastern Donbas region The Russian army has its eye on Sloviansk, a major urbn hub in the eastern Donbas region

World

Frenzied aid run in Ukrainian town amid Russian bombs

The Russian army has its eye on Sloviansk, a major urbn hub in the eastern Donbas region - Copyright AFP Karen MINASYANDaphne ROUSSEAUGripping a...

15 hours ago
A Russian serviceman patrols in the port of Mariupol amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine A Russian serviceman patrols in the port of Mariupol amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Russia is planning imminently to "annex" the two eastern regions of Ukraine battered by its invasion after failing to overthrow the Kyiv government.

13 hours ago

World

Online media fuelling divisions, global tensions: report

Ekho Mosvky, a liberal-leaning radio station, said it was shutting down after being taken off air over Ukraine war coverage - Copyright AFP Abdul...

8 mins ago