ettitude’s groundbreaking fabric technology, CleanBamboo: Sustainable, impactful & luxurious

Like many others, the textile industry faces the challenge of adopting environmentally friendly practices. Technological innovations are pivotal in reshaping fabric production in this era of climate crisis and eco-consciousness. ettitude, a trailblazer in sustainable fabric technology, brings CleanBamboo.

ettitude’s CleanBamboo represents a new generation of technology resulting in superior bamboo textiles. Co-founders Phoebe Yu and Kat Dey’s groundbreaking solution addresses increasing compliance requirements and the environmental damage caused by current fabric manufacturing processes and materials. The result? It is a clean technology that yields a versatile product that offers high performance and a luxurious feel.

Sustainability and compliance

Compliance

Apparel, and broadly textiles — the second most polluting industry after fossil fuels — is bracing for a wave of regulations that is rolling out globally to curb environmental damage.

Co-founder Kat Dey elaborates, “Large apparel groups doing business in Europe or the United States will need to comply with new regulations: one) measuring their CO2 emissions, two) decreasing their CO2 emissions. The most effective way to comply is to reduce their usage of materials that produce these CO2 emissions. Low impact and regenerative materials are a big part of the solution.”

As such regulations, particularly from the SEC and California, tighten their grip on measuring and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the textile industry faces increased pressure to adopt sustainable materials and processes. ettitude’s next-generation fabrics emerge as a frontrunner in compliance, performance, transparency and scalability.

The technology behind ettitude’s CleanBamboo lyocell fabrics involves using a food-grade organic solvent in a closed-loop system that recycles the solvent and water up to 200 times. This approach dramatically reduces resource consumption compared to traditional bamboo viscose production and other conventional materials. A third party Lifecycle Assessment quantified that CleanBamboo saves up to 86% of CO2 emissions vs silk, wool, and cashmere, and up to 38% CO2 vs. cotton, bamboo viscose and tree lyocell. It’s also worth noting that bamboo grows 532 times faster than trees, and because it is a ‘grass,’ it is trimmed and not depleted. CleanBamboo is a ‘tree-free’ product that doesn’t contribute to deforestation in any capacity.

CleanBamboo boasts a global patent, securing its exclusivity and further solidifying its position as a sustainable alternative in the textile industry.

Materials

Backed by regenerative plant science, ettitude’s next-generation luxury textiles also have proven performance and health attributes.

Due to ettitude’s gentle fiber processing, the resulting fabrics are able to maintain the inherent properties of bamboo. Kat explains, “All our fabrics are naturally hypoallergenic and dermatologist-recommended for sensitive skin. We have the highest level of OEKO-TEX certification — a class I save for babies.”

In addition to these health benefits, third party testing demonstrated the superior performance of CleanBamboo vs. bamboo viscose, Tencel (tree lyocell), and cotton across durability, surface appearance over time, moisture-wicking, and temperature regulation. This means garments and home products made with these textiles feel more comfortable and last longer.

And, of course, another standout with their technology is, as the name implies, literally ‘clean bamboo.’ What does that mean? Most textile producers tout that they are using bamboo when, in fact, it is viscose. Viscose, aka rayon, requires the usage of harmful chemicals (such as caustic soda). Viscose has been criticized for being environmentally damaging and harmful to workers. The US FTC regulates manufacturers and brands to properly label bamboo products as “viscose /rayon from bamboo” vs. just “bamboo” so consumers are not misled about the environmental and health impacts of bamboo viscose/rayon textiles.

The CleanBamboo lyocell process is very different. Kat explains, “We take organic bamboo, crush it into a pulp and then dissolve it in a proprietary organic, non-toxic solvent. We wash it, and then we finish and dry it. And that’s how we get our bamboo lyocell fiber. We recycle the solvent and the water 200 times, saving 98% of it. Our bamboo feedstock is FSC-certified and EcoCert-certified organic. There are zero harmful chemicals involved.”

Performance

What’s more important to consumers and, therefore, investors? The performance and feel of a fabric. That isn’t a problem for ettitude’s CleanBamboo. Phoebe and Kat have evidence that the feel and performance are superior.

The first application of ettitude’s fabric technology was in the bedding space over 5 years ago. ettitude’s direct-to-consumer brand focused on bedsheets and other luxury home goods was named Inc 5000’s Fastest Growing Company twice in a row due to its rapid growth. “We have sold 500,000 plus units,” Kat adds, “Our sheets are superior in comfort and durability and are scientifically proven to help customers sleep better. This translates into happy customers with over 20,000 five-star reviews, especially those with skin sensitivities.”

“Now that we’ve gained scale with our fabric production, we are taking the company and our impact to the next level by partnering with large apparel brands,” said Kat. “Our fabrics mimic the feel and look of animal fibers like silk, wool, and even cashmere. Now high-end apparel brands are interested in using ettitude’s patented fabrics.”

The proof is in the investments

ettitude’s recent success in funding rounds and acquiring strategic partnerships underscore the industry’s recognition of the potential impact of their sustainable, compliant, and luxurious fabric technologies. Phoebe explains, “We are positioned to supply the materials that power multiple, large global brands. Like how Gore-Tex powers North Face or Patagonia, our technologies will be everywhere, providing materials to renowned brands.”

Phoebe adds, “I think smart investors invest in real technology, that is what we have. They should understand that we already have infrastructure. Like Tesla, we have built a car plant that can produce cars; most of the development is done; it’s already commercialized.”

Phoebe continues, “Now is the right time to invest. Once we start to get millions of dollars in textile sales from apparel brands, the valuation will shoot through the roof. Then we don’t need investment. They will have missed that train. Our main goal is to scale and get these fabrics into more hands of apparel brands.”

ettitude’s CleanBamboo fabric is more than just a sustainable option; it’s a technological breakthrough that signifies a paradigm shift in the textile industry. Kat adds, “Companies have to look for new solutions in the context of sustainability, performance, and regulations. We are that solution.” With the vision of becoming the provider of fabrics that power major brands, ettitude invites investors to join the journey toward a more sustainable and technologically advanced future.