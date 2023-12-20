Estater Meter transforms real estate valuations: Exponentially faster and affordable

Photo courtesy of Estater

Picture this scenario: You are in a fast moving real estate market. There is a property you want. Without moving quickly a million dollar investment opportunity could be missed, but you know the valuation will take weeks. And it will be costly.

That scenario is currently how the real estate investment market works. Thankfully, there is a fundamental shift with a technological solution created by Estater Founder Sanjay Goyal. His real estate valuation platform, Estater Meter, is changing property valuation across the Middle East.

Manual hassles are a thing of the past

Before Goyal’s solution, property valuation was an arduous manual process. Engaging an appraiser took time, and the waiting game for the report to support property value felt like an eternity. This not only cost valuable time but was, in most cases, expensive.

Estater’s founder explains, “Clients no longer want to wait for data or research. They crave quick, high-frequency data immediately. That realization led us to develop a data platform, providing clients access to data rather than the delayed output of analysis.” Not only do they want faster data, but they also need it in hot markets that require quick decision-making.

Over 10 million properties on Estater Meter

Estater’s automated valuation model (AVM) is a breath of fresh air for real estate investors. The model utilizes advanced AI, algorithms, and vast amounts of data to produce instant property valuations at an unbelievably low cost. “It is just $10 a pop, and our users get the valuation in only one minute,” exclaims Goyal. Yes, you read that right.

The platform operates like a search engine, allowing users to pick an area, view up-to-date transactions and listings, and select a property on the map for an instant valuation. Estater Meter operates in four countries – Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE with over 10 million properties and plans to expand into India and Asia. Estater’s founder emphasizes the enormity of the challenge, stating, “Once we expand to India, we’ll reach billions.” Goyal adds, “We are targeting cities where a resource like this is unavailable and useful, but it takes vast amounts of data.”

Strategic partnerships and future plans

Estater Meter is not just a visionary concept, it’s backed by action. Goyal has successfully raised $5 million in funding, a testament to the market’s belief in its potential. Looking ahead, Goyal is eager to expand its strategic partnerships to help position itself for a groundbreaking Q1.

The founder sheds light on the importance of funding, saying, “Creating multiple information pipes through which the data funnels is the most expensive part. Discovering algorithms and engineering is one thing, but maintaining a constant data source is the real challenge.”

Estater Meter is changing the property valuation game, making it cost-effective and efficient in the Middle East and around the globe. It’s pioneering a new era where property information is not a luxury but a readily available necessity. Real estate investors in India are getting ready to say goodbye to the weeks of waiting and the hefty costs of property valuations; hopefully someday, the rest of us can quit waiting and paying and benefit from Estater Meter’s ease, speed, and accuracy.

