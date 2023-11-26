Essential truths for managers about AI

ChatGPT appeared in November and immediately generated a buzz as it wrote texts including poems - Copyright AFP/File Lionel BONAVENTURE

Joe Hart is seeking to drive consequential thought leadership and guidance around AI-related management practices and mindsets. Hart is an industry authority and author of the book Take Command.

Hart has identified eight key truths about AI that every leader must know, and heed, right now in order to help ensure successful AI and machine learning adoption in the workplace. He spells these out for Digital Journal:

Change management is critical for successful AI implementation.

Hart says: “AI is transformational to businesses. But successful implementation takes a solid change management plan to ensure leaders are communicating, building trusting relationships, and encouraging employees in their training and use of AI.”

AI significantly impacts employee engagement.

According to Hart: “You can’t take people out of the equation when it comes to AI, meaning maintaining person-to-person interactions is critical. When it comes to the employee-manager relationship, leaders need to inspire trust in AI and teach employees to utilize it to the best of their abilities.”

Employee attitudes will make or break your AI strategy.

Hart observes: “Employees are the ones pressing the buttons to make AI work, so they had better have a healthy attitude toward it. Trusting in leadership, having transparency surrounding the programs, and earning confidence in their skills are all ways employees can take a more positive attitude toward changes involving AI.”

Employees need to be confident about using AI.

Hart’s utterance runs: “A Dale Carnegie survey found that 65 percent of employees are concerned that AI will take their job. The best way to inspire employee confidence in AI is to train them not just to use it, but also train them in soft skills that only a human can master.”

Senior leaders must inspire employee confidence.

Hart stresses: “Directors have strong confidence in senior leaders, but this decreases as we travel down the chain of command. Managers have about half as much trust as directors. And employees have about half the trust that managers do. Senior leaders must inspire trust and confidence to successfully implement AI.”

Preparation for human and machine partnerships is key.

Hart forewarns: “As the Girl Scout motto goes: be prepared. Employees and companies better adopt AI when there is proper preparation (we all know what that prevents). This includes readying employee mindsets to work with AI, modifying job descriptions or task lists, and much more.”

Don’t overlook the details when using AI.

Hart considers: “AI will affect everything from employee workload to end-user experience. So, as leaders embark on “The AI Revolution,” they need to think of every angle and every detail. In the end, AI is only useful and successful when integrated with your workforce properly.”

Generative AI is making big waves.

Hart details: “With generative and predictive AI (like Chat GPT), it’s more crucial than ever that leaders help employees remain agile, be resilient, and positively work with AI to enhance their success.”

In addition to the above, Hart also feels that “AI can be particularly beneficial for learning and development (L&D) or what we might today call “upskilling.” Employees need to continue learning and development to remain proficient at their jobs and keep performing at higher and higher levels. Workers may need to be trained in leadership techniques for the possibility of future advancement. There are plenty of applications of AI for upskilling.”

Hart concludes, recommending: “It is indisputably true that how AI will change the world depends on how we as humans approach it. AI is meant to be a tool for human use, not a replacement for ingenuity, creativity, or rationalization. As such, humans need to remain relevant to the workplace because they aren’t going anywhere. Increasing employees’ soft skills and integrating them with AI technology can mean maximizing beneficial results.”