Eric Spofford gives back while forging a path in real estate development

Photo courtesy of Eric Spofford

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur Eric Spofford has a history of giving back to the community. The former addict’s inspiring story makes him a great example of a modern entrepreneur. He is far from perfect and has fought through hard times to become a stronger man. All of his struggles have shaped him into a keen businessman who always tries to uplift others with similar backgrounds. As CEO of Spofford Enterprises, Spofford is focused on growing his real estate development portfolio while launching his free training course, “Cash Flow is King.”

Spofford’s battle with addiction began when he was just fifteen and was introduced to Oxycontin. During the next seven years, Spofford was surrounded by drugs and became addicted to Oxycontin, cocaine, and heroin. At age twenty-two, he enrolled in a twelve-step program that helped him stay clean. He is currently seventeen years sober and counting. Two years into his recovery, Spofford purchased a small home in Derry, New Hampshire, and turned it into a sober living house. This became the first facility in Spofford’s business, Granite Recovery Centers. Following the success of the sober living home in Derry, Spofford expanded the business, eventually turning it into one of the largest addiction treatment businesses on the East Coast. Granite Recovery Centers was comprised of 15 facilities in the region, including the notable Green Mountain Treatment Center, when Spofford decided to sell the business in December 2023.

Spofford’s support of his community in New Hampshire and fellow recovering addicts did not dwindle with this sale. Rather, Spofford wanted the freedom to expand his sphere of influence and give back in a different way. He moved operations of Spofford Enterprises from Salem, New Hampshire to Miami, Florida, and began building up his real estate portfolio. His experience establishing treatment centers was extremely valuable in this new venture. Spofford focused on purchasing Section 8 properties and soon earned over $100 million in real estate transactions. This success inspired the next phase of his career.

Spofford recently launched the “Cash Flow is King” training program, an e-learning course that teaches students how to invest in real estate with a focus on Section 8 properties. The program is the distillation of all of Spofford’s hard-earned knowledge, put into an easily digestible package. The 30-day course promises that students will be ready to invest in their first Section 8 property upon completion. Spofford is offering this course completely free. The purpose is to give others a chance to achieve the same wealth that Spofford has earned by investing in real estate. He has gone from a struggling teen to a thriving entrepreneur earning nine figures, and he wants others to know that they can turn their lives around too.

Spofford may not have had a traditional rise to power, but that is one of his strengths. He understands the world from a different perspective than many others in his field. By offering his insight to other struggling people who need to make a major change in their lives, Spofford is becoming a leader in the real estate space.