Eric Rush: From valor to vision, leading a new era of thought leadership through podcasting

Photo courtesy of Eric Rush

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Eric Rush has overcome many battles, both inward and outward. A veteran, he’s now an award-winning podcaster and the founder and CEO of Prime Pitch Podcast Network Inc., which provides a full range of services to other people desiring to grow and highlight their brand through podcasting.

Having faced and overcome immense personal challenges — including addiction, incarceration, and life altering combat related trauma — Eric Rush has transformed his experiences into a platform for helping others through three transformative podcasts.

“Rush’s journey began with a difficult childhood, leading him to enlist in the military to escape his trauma.” What he experienced during his service may have resulted in him being decorated for his bravery, but it also left him with severe combat Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Though his undiagnosed combat injuries led to significant challenges, including addiction and incarceration, these experiences helped Rush develop deep empathy for others. This empathy now fuels his mission to support transformative conversations that inspire healing.

While in prison, he recognized that everyone around him struggled with internal battles, and his capacity to empathize with others blossomed. It was after he finally received his Post Traumatic Stress Disorder diagnosis that Rush was able to focus on his emotional and spiritual healing. He not only survived afterward but thrived.

After furthering his education and earning three degrees, Rush started sharing his journey with others through his podcasts, recognizing that others could benefit from hearing his story of transformation. Rush believes authentic, unfiltered conversations about people’s struggles can lead to true healing.

As a thought leader in the podcasting world, Rush’s Prime Pitch Podcast Network curates powerful stories of resilience and reinvention. His forward-thinking approach to podcasting combines storytelling with authentic connection, helping guests and listeners navigate life’s biggest challenges.

Unfinished Business — A Podcast for Veterans Pursuing New Life Missions spotlights the remarkable journeys of veterans as they find new purpose and build meaningful post-service lives. With every episode, listeners are immersed in stories of resilience, brotherhood, and the pursuit of new dreams.

Next Level Thinkers — A Charting New Horizons of Brilliance Podcast brings you the stories of visionaries and disruptors who are redefining the future. Every episode showcases thought leaders and innovators who dare to challenge the status quo and are making bold moves to leave a lasting impact. Tune in to be inspired by trailblazers driving change in business, technology, and society.

The Rush Outrospective — A Mastering the Art of Living Podcast is Eric Rush’s deeply personal exploration of life’s greatest lessons. Through meaningful conversations with diverse guests, Rush invites listeners on a journey of empathy, understanding, and self-discovery. By embracing the experiences and insights of others, this podcast fosters personal growth and a broader perspective on what it means to truly live. Join Rush as he transforms introspection into ‘outrospection’ and uncovers the art of living with purpose and connection.

“True transformation begins when combining resilience with empathy and the courage to share stories,” Rush says.

Storytelling is a valuable tool in healing, and the three podcasts are committed to pursuing truth, empathy, and knowledge through the real-life stories of their guests. These stories resonate with their audience, connecting profoundly and creating open dialogue that Rush believes is vital to everyone’s life journey.

Rush has built the Prime Pitch Podcast Network on this foundation. He aims to help others achieve their goals and develop their brand through podcasting by creating fully customized podcasts. From the original inception to the final product, Prime Pitch Podcast Network specializes in custom podcast solutions — from concept development to polished production. They help brands amplify their voice with innovative content strategies and professional-grade production that resonate with their target audience. By transforming adversity into empowerment, Rush wants to help others connect with their target audience on an authentic, emotional level.

Empathy has been central to Rush’s journey, and it’s the foundation of Prime Pitch Podcast Network. Eric Rush’s podcasts will continue to find powerful stories that create more transformative conversations. He is on a mission to help turn people’s pain into power.