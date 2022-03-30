Entrepreneur Samir Tabar drives the evolution of environmentally responsible crypto

Photo courtesy Samir Tabar

Most entrepreneurs understand that in order to create a successful and meaningful business, they need to focus on solving problems that actually exist. While this may seem obvious to some, far too often, aspiring entrepreneurs create elegant solutions to problems that do not exist. While it’s in aspiring entrepreneurs’ best interest to adhere to this best practice, those that truly separate themselves from the pack go one step beyond. In addition to solving problems that actually exist, truly special entrepreneurs solve problems worth solving. Recently, there has been a movement of entrepreneurs fighting to create valuable businesses that also tackle problems with moral purpose and intention.

As the market is starting to reward the entrepreneurs and businesses who pursue noble causes, the world is in dire need of more entrepreneurs with moral clarity and the drive to make a positive change. Entrepreneurs who are up for the challenge have more opportunities than ever to create innovative and meaningful businesses due to the promising advancements in Web 3 technology.

Web 3 enabled technology, powered by the blockchain is in the process of changing the internet – and the world – as we know it. With the ability to bring immersive new experiences to the consumer, more channels for businesses to creatively communicate with prospective customers, as well as an emphasis on privacy, transparency, and decentralized power, market movers are paying attention to the transformational potential of blockchain’s peer-to-peer network.

One of the most intriguing inventions enabled by the blockchain is cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency is the general name for the wide array of blockchain-enabled digital currencies.

The cryptocurrency movement has caught the attention of entrepreneurs, investors, and established financial institutions for many reasons. As the size of the cryptocurrency market reached an impressive $900 million in 2020 and as experts expect the market to grow to an even more impressive $1.8 Billion by 2027, it is impossible to ignore this growing movement.

Since cryptocurrencies are digital currencies that are powered by a peer-to-peer network of many individuals’ computers, the technology is not reliant on a central authority such as a bank or a government. This decentralization of power away from traditional institutions and into the hands of the people is precisely why thought leaders are excited about peer-to-peer networks and cryptocurrencies.

One financier and entrepreneur who is deeply inspired by the promise of Web 3 and cryptocurrencies is Samir Tabar. Tabar is an experienced lawyer, finance and banking veteran, and co-founder of Blockchain companies. Understanding the large influence as well as the negative incentives of the banking and finance world, Tabar is acutely aware of the importance of cryptocurrency’s transformational power.

Now Tabar is helping the decentralized finance and cryptocurrency mining industries grow and become more sustainable as the Chief Strategy Officer of Bit Digital — a cutting-edge, publicly-traded, bitcoin mining company.

However, Tabar’s story does not start in cryptocurrency. After receiving his Bachelor’s Degree from Oxford University as well as his Master of Law Degree from Columbia University, Tabar joined Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Affiliates, a prestigious wall street law firm in New York City. After a four-year stint as an attorney working closely with wall street, Tabar realized he wanted to jump into the finance industry himself. Interestingly enough, Tabar moved to Japan and ended up building one of the largest firms in the country.

Due to his work in Japan, Tabar would eventually become the Director and Head of Capital Strategy of the Asia Pacific Region for Bank of America Merril Lynch. After the financial crisis of 2008 decimated the economy, and many people’s life savings, Tabar took a deep look inward and realized he wanted to be a part of the problem and not the solution. Tabar realized he no longer believed in what the global financial industry stood for. While he never played an active role in the malpractice that contributed to the financial crisis, Tabar was very disappointed in the fact that he was adjacent to these decision-makers. Tabar understood

that, despite finding success and gaining a wealth of knowledge and experience working in the financial industry, he was helping people and institutions that probably did not deserve it.

Frustrated that the system is rigged against people, Tabar realized he wanted to use his past experience and know-how in order to make the system more equal and equitable.

Tabar knew he had to make a change. As fate would have it, around the same time Tabar was having these epiphanies, a mysterious man under the pseudonym of Satoshi Nakamoto created the first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. To this day, the public does not know Satoshi Nakamoto’s real identity, a romantic homage to the spirit of the cryptocurrency in itself.

Inspired by the ideals of the movement as well as its potential to disrupt the financial industry for the better, Tabar knew he had to get involved in the ecosystem.

This is when he co-founded Fluidity, technology that helps connect the various players in the decentralized finance space with the goal of removing the bank from the equation. Fluidity’s inspired a handful of legends in the industry enough to join the board including Joe Lubin, one of the co-founders of Ethereum. Using the real estate assets to demonstrate their innovative proof of concept, Fluidity was an innovator in the industry as soon as it hit the market. One of the ways Tabar and the Fluidity team helped the average consumer take advantage of innovations in blockchain and cryptocurrency was by creating a decentralized exchange called AirSwap, which enabled individuals to trade directly with each other, peer-to-peer, without using a bank as an intermediary. Eventually, Tabar would go on to sell Fluidity to ConsenSys and join the market-disrupting team at Bit Digital.

Joining Bit Digital with an explicit intention of advocating for sustainable practices, Tabar is most proud of helping the bitcoin mining company go from 37% carbon-free to 67% carbon-free in just one quarter. In what was affectionately called the Great Mining Migration by the Wall Street Journal, Tabar spearheaded an initiative where Bit Digital moved its mining operations, 40,000 machines, out of China and to the United States in order to switch their power source to renewable energy. Now the majority of Bit Digital’s mining operations run on solar power in Nebraska and hydropower in Upstate New York (Niagara River) making the company an industry leader in carbon-free Bitcoin mining.

In the spirit of transparency and accountability, Bit Digital is working with APEX, an independent Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) consultant to become one of the first publicly-traded bitcoin mining companies to receive an independent ESG rating.

In addition to advocating for sustainable practices in the industry, Tabar completely rejects the notion that decentralized finance companies are less sustainable than the traditional financial industry. Citing the carbon footprint of ATMs, credit card processors, paper money, and all bankers commuting to and using a high-tech office every day Tabar believes the comparison is unfounded.

We will be following Tabar closely as he continues to help Bit Digital prove to the industry and the world that bitcoin mining, cryptocurrency, and blockchain enabled businesses can be revolutionary, highly profitable, and sustainable all at once. For more information about the Canadian entrepreneur, check out his Twitter.