Entrepreneur, Michael Halow: lifting others as he climbs to success

In this society, personal achievements, bank accounts, and titles often define success. However, a compelling argument can be made that the true measure of success lies in a person’s ability to uplift and empower others on their way up. If that is the case, Michael Halow is a success by all definitions. As a serial entrepreneur and the founder/CEO of Investing in the Future LLC, Halow has dedicated his life and career to building and leading successful enterprises while empowering those around him.

Through his diverse ventures in real estate, cannabis, and hospitality, Halow has consistently used his skills and resources to create opportunities for others. His entrepreneurial journey can be characterized by a drive to build successful ventures and positively impact his community while helping others gain a foothold in business.

Growing up in El Paso, Texas, Halow discovered he had a knack for business and started paving his own path while still in high school. During this time, he balanced being a professional martial artist with working in real estate. “I was too young to be a real estate agent,” he recalls, “but I worked as a builder’s representative, earning commissions by selling houses under the builder’s license. I also trained and became a professional MMA fighter, but it wasn’t very lucrative and not so great for my health.”

Halow went on to attend the University of Texas and Arizona State University before beginning a lengthy tenure in the cannabis industry in California. He became a Master Grower, set up his first small-grow operation, and later expanded to large-scale operations. Halow soon recognized his talent for scaling businesses and set his sights on larger goals.

Halow opened a restaurant and bar in his hometown with his father. After building it up, they sold it, and he began investing in real estate and flipping houses before returning to the cannabis space.

Over the past few years, he has dedicated himself to social equity in the industry. His focus has been on creating opportunities for those from marginalized communities whose lives have been impacted by prior cannabis convictions. Halow partners and helps applicants navigate the complex cannabis license process while providing financial backing and mentorship. By covering application fees and offering loans for successful applicants, Halow has assisted a number of other entrepreneurs in gaining a foothold in a lucrative industry.

Reflecting on the motivations behind this work, Halow shares, “I’m not just building businesses. I am committed to lifting others up. I am creating pathways to success for people who deserve a second chance or might not have had the opportunity otherwise.”

A devoted family man, Halow’s entrepreneurial drive is rooted in his desire to build a better future for those less fortunate and his fiancée and three children. In addition to his business ventures and prioritizing family, Halow actively supports charities and community initiatives. He arranges Toys for Tots and Wounded Warriors events and supports educational causes like Tech My School. Halow also volunteers at Mostly Monkeys, an animal sanctuary that holds special significance for him.

Today, Halow is focused on growing his businesses and mentoring the next generation of entrepreneurs, particularly those who have faced systematic barriers to opportunity. Halow’s story is one of vision and a commitment to helping others. From a young professional fighter to a successful business leader, his journey has been shaped by his desire to create opportunities for himself and bring others with him on his climb to the top.

To learn more, visit: michaelhalow.com