Empowering voices: AALB’s mission to eradicate language barriers in healthcare through interpreter training programs

In a world where communication is key, language should never be a barrier to accessing quality healthcare. Unfortunately, for many non-English speaking individuals, the struggle to navigate the complexities of the healthcare system can feel like an uphill battle.

But the future is not grim. There is a beacon of hope shining brightly in the form of Americans Against Language Barriers (AALB) and its visionary founder, Kevin Thakkar. A professional Gujarati medical interpreter, Thakkar founded AALB in 2018, driven by the recognition of linguistic barriers in healthcare.

His goal: improve the quality of life for those with language barriers by addressing these barriers from a public health perspective. His commitment to this cause has even led him to further his education in Public Health at Emory University, specializing in Health Policy in Management.

The shortage of trained interpreters for various languages, observed by Thakkar, served as the impetus for AALB. Thakkar realized the potential harm caused by untrained interpreters or ad-hoc language solutions, which could jeopardize patients’ well-being.

“We believe that every individual, regardless of their language, deserves access to comprehensive healthcare services,” Thakkar shares his vision. “By breaking down linguistic barriers, we can empower patients to take control of their health journey.”

In their quest to empower non-English speaking patients, AALB has gone above and beyond. In 2022 alone, they provided over $50,000 in scholarships for refugees and those with low income and even extended their services to train blind individuals to become medical interpreters. These initiatives are transforming healthcare experiences and providing meaningful work for marginalized communities.

Thakkar’s passion for empowering patients is evident as he explains, “Our goal is to give patients a voice. By offering professional interpreters who understand medical terminology, cultural nuances, and the code of ethics of medical interpretation, we help facilitate effective communication between patients and healthcare providers. This not only enhances patient experiences but also leads to better health outcomes.”

The impact of AALB’s work ripples throughout the healthcare industry. Healthcare organizations that partner with AALB experience improved patient satisfaction, reduced medical errors, and a deeper connection with their diverse patient populations.

The organization is not content with merely providing medical interpreter training services. AALB is also fiercely advocating for stronger enforcement of nondiscrimination laws, such as Title VI and Section 1557. They are raising awareness about language access rights among individuals with limited English proficiency.

As we look to the future, Thakkar emphasizes the best way to support the organization: “If you’re bilingual, consider becoming interpreters through our training program.” This simple step can help extend AALB’s impact and ensure language is no longer a barrier to quality healthcare.

As Americans Against Language Barriers continue to champion linguistic equality, their impact grows exponentially. Their training programs empower non-English-speaking patients and provide meaningful work for interpreters. Their advocacy work sparks policy changes that promote inclusivity and access for all. Together, we can create a healthcare system that truly values diversity and promotes equitable care.