Empowering micro businesses with mobile apps

In a world flooded with constant stimuli, businesses face an ever-growing challenge to make themselves seen and heard. To compound this difficulty, the cost of breaking through the overwhelming clutter to connect with those who genuinely need and desire their products and services often becomes an insurmountable hurdle.

Fortunately, a group of visionary entrepreneurs recognized the pressing need for businesses to make connections with their audiences. These entrepreneurs set out to solve this pervasive problem for micro-business owners. Their solution? A platform that gives micro-business owners the ability to create their very own mobile apps that will increase brand and service awareness with customers and build connections between them and their audience.

The traditional path to app development consists of several challenges for micro-business owners. The costs are often excessive, frequently exceeding $10,000 for a simple app. Finding the right development team and effectively conveying the vision poses even more challenges. Not to mention, there is the laborious process of back-and-forth revisions and the long waiting periods for app completion. Even the most determined entrepreneur will likely say, “Oh wow!”

Fortunately, Apps Inc. has risen to the occasion, introducing two groundbreaking solutions: Ãpp Studio (https://download.ãpps.com) and iGenApps (https://igenapps.com/download). These platforms are a windfall for micro-business owners, influencers, non-profit organizations and sports teams. They allow them to share information with customers, followers and fans which ultimately strengthens loyalty and retention. Founder and CEO Norman Ortiz underscored the value of these solutions, asserting, “Our offerings democratize app creation for new entrepreneurs and well-established brick-and-mortar businesses.”

Before Apps Inc, navigating the app development world was an intimidating labyrinth, especially for those outside the tech landscape. That intimidation was undoubtedly justified, considering the necessary coding skills and the significant investment of time and patience. Ãpp Studio and iGenapps have revolutionized app creation with its no-code approach, empowering individuals to create beautiful apps for their many use cases without requiring programming or design knowledge.

Most no-code solutions that exist elsewhere are designed primarily for desktop use and require a vast amount of dedication and time investment to learn how to do something decent. Apps Inc. sets itself apart by embracing a bold “mobile-first” patented approach, making it easier and intuitive from smartphones and tablets. Norman Ortiz emphasized this crucial distinction, saying, “Unlike our competitors, our no-code solutions are unapologetically mobile-first. Our design seamlessly caters to smaller screens and touch experiences, enabling users to craft apps anywhere, at any time.”

The other no-code and low-code solutions require users to wade through extensive, often outdated tutorials, even when coding wasn’t a prerequisite. In contrast, Ãpp Studio is intuitive and user-friendly. For those who need additional guidance, iGenapps offers a ‘Wizard’ step-by-step guide to walk users through the app creation process.

Other solutions offer low code options that allow for deeper customizations, but unfortunately, these require more technical background not commonly present for many business owners nor the average Jane or Joe. Ortiz explains, “Low-code solutions primarily cater to IT professionals who understand data structures and relationships, typically in large enterprises.”

One of Ãpp Studio’s most alluring aspects is its cost structure. Ortiz highlights, “Our pricing structure is incredibly affordable.” Business owners gain access to unlimited downloads, users, updates, icons, screens, analytics, and email support – it is an unbeatable deal and unheard of in the app creation world.

Ãpp Studio’s ability to help brick-and-mortar businesses market better and scale without breaking the bank, is a game-changer. A mobile responsive website is great, but having an app ensures that prospect’s have access to a business’s services and content at all times without having to remember the name of their website or go through a multi-step process to access what they need. Ortiz adds, “The ability to add an app to a customer’s phone, the power of push notifications and other integrations sets us apart. Mobile websites cannot offer these capabilities.”

Apps Inc. has shattered the longstanding misconception that app creation was the exclusive domain of tech experts and that it was expensive to own and maintain. Their solutions have eradicated the financial barriers and time constraints that have long hindered micro businesses, non-profit organizations and sport teams. This technology allows them to increase customer loyalty, foster connections, and boost revenue. As the business world shifts towards a mobile-centric future, Apps Inc. is leading the way, offering a transformative bridge to the next era with the use of AI.

