Employees sue Twitter over impending layoffs they say are illegal

Twitter employees filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday, accusing the company of violating federal and state laws that govern notice of employment termination.

Employees based in the San Francisco and Cambridge, Massechuttes offices are asking a California district court to grant class-action status on behalf of thousands of employees expected to be laid off from the company on Friday.

In their lawsuit, the workers claim that mass layoffs, if carried out on Friday, would violate a federal law called the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, as well as California’s WARN Act.

“Plaintiffs file this action seeking to ensure that Twitter comply with the law and provide the requisite notice or severance payment in connection with the anticipated layoffs and that it not solicit releases of claims of any employees without informing them of the pendency of this action,” the employees stated in the lawsuit. Lawsuit by Twitter employees

The employees also pointed out that Musk’s electric vehicle company Tesla is facing a similar lawsuit from a group of workers laid off from a Nevada factory. The lawsuit was filed late on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Texas by two workers who said they were terminated from Tesla’s gigafactory plant in Sparks, Nevada, in June.

What is the WARN Act?

The WARN Act helps ensure advance notice in cases of qualified plant closings and mass layoffs. The U.S. Department of Labor has compliance assistance materials to help workers and employers understand their rights and responsibilities under the provisions of WARN.

Under the WARN Act, private for-profit companies with at least 100 full-time workers, such as Twitter, must give employees at least 60 days advance written notice when a mass layoff will affect at least 50 employees and a third of the worksite’s total workforce, or when a worksite is closing that affects 50 or more employees, according to Roger Feicht, a labor and employment attorney at Gunster Law Firm.

The law also applies when 500 or more employees at a single site of employment are terminated during any 90-day period.

However, for Musk, the strategy of conducting illegal layoffs now and worrying about the headaches of employee lawsuits later could be worth the risk.

“Unfortunately, the penalties for non-compliance with the WARN Act are not that steep,” Michael Oswalt, professor of law at Wayne State University Law School Michael Oswalt, told Yahoo Finance. “So in many ways, the larger obligation here is moral.”

The point of the notice laws, Oswalt said, is to help employees adjust to the trauma of job loss by giving them a little time to rearrange family obligations, get new work, or even move.

“There’s no excuse for anyone — let alone the richest person in the world — to skirt that minimal level of decency,” he said.