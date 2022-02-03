Embracing the future of crypto in 2022: Ripple (XRP) and Seesaw Protocol (SSW)

Seesaw Protocol (SSW)

This article is Sponsored Content

It is generally agreed, even by cynics, that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. There are more than 17,000 coins on the leading listing site CoinMarketCap at the time of writing. 2021 saw historic gains for almost every major cryptocurrency, with some tokens seeing increases in the millions of percent. As a result, 2022 is being tipped as the perfect time to release a new project. Seesaw Protocol (SSW) is one of the most notable new releases of the year, and its presale is already underway.

Perhaps the biggest coin that did not enjoy as successful of a year is Ripple (XRP). Ripple is a top 10 cryptocurrency and is currently ranked 8th with a total market cap of $28 billion. It began 2021 at $0.24 and saw a high of $1.83. Unlike almost all major cryptocurrencies, however, XRP did not see a new all-time high. It didn’t come near to touching $3.84, which it was worth in January of 2018. The major reason for this is its troubles with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which sued and then began court proceedings with Ripple in December 2020.

XRP’s Future Vision and the SEC Case

Ripple (XRP) was accused of having “failed to register their ongoing offer and sale of billions of XRP to retail investors, which deprived potential purchasers of adequate disclosures about XRP and Ripple’s business and other important long-standing protections that are fundamental to our robust public market system.”

It is widely believed that the price of XRP has been held back by this ongoing court case. Comparably sized cryptos like Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) rose by more than 1700% and 1600% respectively. To further demonstrate this, XRP was once the 3rd biggest cryptocurrency behind only Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

The real-world applications of Ripple and its native token XRP make it one of the biggest utility coins available. It offers swift International transactions with low costs, something which has become ever-more attractive in recent times. Ripple has also made partnerships with existing financial giants and can provide a way into the world of digital currency for big banks, for example.

It has even been claimed that XRP could be a future world reserve currency. If Ripple can shake off the SEC it will be re-listed on major exchanges. In addition, its price should skyrocket beyond its current valuation of $0.58 and its market cap should see it comfortably in the top 5 cryptocurrencies once again.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW) Provides a Utility Bridge

Seesaw Protocol (SSW) aims to provide an innovative solution to congested networks and slow transaction speeds on some major blockchains. SSW will allow its users to conduct cross-chain swaps from the Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, and Ethereum Networks. In a market where NFTs are so popular, and the vast majority of NFTs are bought and sold with Ethereum, SSW can make this emerging market more accessible.

Another advantage of Seesaw Protocol (SSW) is how it incentivises longer-term holding. There is a 3% buy fee and a 5% sale fee on each respective transaction, which is then invested in the liquidity of the token. A percentage of each transaction is also distributed as a bonus to its existing holders. The SSW presale offers even more bonuses that are higher for early investors; from 7% in the first month to 5% and 3% in the second and third months.