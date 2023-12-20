Embracing change in dentistry: A comprehensive guide to DSO partnerships by Avi Weisfogel

Photo courtesy of Avi Weisfogel

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

The landscape of dental practice ownership is undergoing a significant shift with the rise of Dental Service Organizations (DSOs). As projected by the American Dental Association, DSOs are expected to experience an impressive growth rate of nearly 100% between 2018 and 2025, and their market share is predicted to more than triple by 2035. This trend underscores a significant change in the field of dental practice. Avi Weisfogel, a dentist-turned-healthcare entrepreneur, offers his expert insights into this significant trend, drawing from his extensive experience in both dental practice and entrepreneurial ventures.

Understanding the DSO model

The DSO model presents a modern approach to managing dental practices, offering significant business and operational support. This support spans a wide range, including administrative tasks, marketing strategies, and technological enhancements. Weisfogel identifies this as a strategic opportunity for dental practitioners to deepen their focus on patient care and clinical excellence. Partnering with a DSO can provide the resources and infrastructure necessary to enhance patient services and streamline practice operations, allowing dentists to optimize their practice’s potential.

Critical factors in DSO partnerships

In considering a partnership with a DSO, several key factors must be considered to ensure a successful and mutually beneficial relationship. These include assessing the work culture of the DSO, evaluating technological compatibility, understanding the scope of administrative support, and scalability potential. For those planning to retire shortly after the partnership, valuation becomes a key focus, while younger dentists might prioritize long-term clinical relationships and the DSO’s growth strategies.

Navigating the transition to a DSO

Transitioning to a DSO requires careful planning and evaluation. Weisfogel advises on thoroughly evaluating the level of administrative and marketing support, as well as technological upgrades offered by the DSO. He stresses the importance of understanding the strategic growth plan of the DSO and its market differentiation strategies. It is then important to vet multiple DSOs to ensure a cultural fit and shared values for a successful partnership. By doing so, dental practice owners can find a partner that not only enhances their business operations but also aligns with their clinical aspirations and patient care philosophy.

Strategic planning and growth expectations

The integration phase following a DSO acquisition is critical for the continued success and growth of the practice. This phase involves detailed planning around team expansion, role allocation, budget management, and marketing initiatives. Weisfogel stresses the importance of establishing clear operational and clinical objectives, which should be established during the pre-acquisition phase. This preparation is key to maintaining a high standard of patient care and achieving the anticipated growth and success post-acquisition.

Ensuring a smooth integration

Following the acquisition, practices must adapt to new operational methodologies, such as updated appointment scheduling systems, billing processes, and diagnostic equipment. Weisfogel highlights the necessity of comprehensive training programs provided by the DSO to ensure that staff members are adept at utilizing new systems and technologies. Additionally, understanding changes in insurance coverage and patient demographics is crucial to cater to a broader patient base effectively.

About Avi Weisfogel

Avi Weisfogel is a pioneer in the dental industry, having transitioned from a successful dentist to a mentor and entrepreneur. He founded the International Academy of Sleep, where he crafted and taught a 27-step process for success in sleep dentistry, recognizing the need to adapt to the evolving dental landscape. His current venture, Freedom Dental Partners, reflects his commitment to guiding dentists through industry consolidation, ensuring they are fairly rewarded for their dedication and achievements. Weisfogel’s journey is not just a story of personal success; it’s a testament to his passion for empowering dentists nationwide, helping them navigate towards a future of dental freedom and professional fulfillment.

Charting a successful path in DSO partnerships

As the dental field continues to shift towards a DSO-dominated model, Weisfogel’s insights and expertise provide a roadmap for dentists to not only adapt but thrive in this new environment. By carefully evaluating potential DSO partners, aligning with those that resonate with their long-term goals and values, and strategically planning for a seamless integration, dentists position themselves to leverage the myriad benefits that DSOs offer, paving the way for continued growth, enhanced patient care, and professional fulfillment in the dynamic world of dentistry.