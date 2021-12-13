Elon Musk walking Floki Inu and Shiba Inu whilst dreaming of HUH Token

- Photo courtesy HUH Token

This article is Sponsored Content by HUH Token

It’s no secret that Elon Musk is one of the greatest minds of this millennia, maybe more, and the creator of PayPal, Space X and Tesla is also an avid lover of cryptocurrency, and it seems that Elon’s love for Floki and Shiba Inu might be over with the emergence HUH Token.

You might be wondering why Elon Musk could want to become a holder of HUH Token and give up his fascination with Floki Inu and Shiba Inu and I’m here to explain a little bit on that premise.

The Wag of Shiba Inu

Elon Musk over the past year has paid close attention to the dogs of cryptocurrency and even ventured far enough to name is dog Floki.

As you can imagine, Elon’s interest in the dogs of cryptocurrency skyrocketed the popularity of the meme coins and the mere tweet of the name ‘Dogecoin’ can change the face cryptocurrency market in a matter of a Twitter second.

Though, with the recent release of the world’s first Utimeme, HUH Token could be on one of the greatest minds in the world and not simply because of HUH Tokens successful launch and 900% (at time of writing) increase.

HUH Token has locked away 50% of their own tokens for Elon Musk, under the intention, that if Elon Musk interacts, HUH Token will give him access to the wallet…

Elon Musk has been challenged by HUH Token to explain to HUH’s ever growing community what he will do to help humanity with HUH Token’s tokens.

This is because and it appears that HUH Token wants to promote generosity throughout their community and later in their future MetHUH by potentially helping HUH holders to increase the value of their lives.

You, HUH and Elon could be riding to the moon together.

Shiba Inu and Floki Inu are still frontrunners in the altcoin cryptocurrency market, however, HUH Token appears to be on the path to success.

The Musk of Elon, HUH?

If Elon Musk doesn’t take the 50% of HUH’s tokens, then HUH Token will offer the HUH community (HUH Nation) to choose a cause or charity to donate the funds to, further bringing closer the HUH community and its ideals.

This week saw Shiba Inu and Floki Inu remain steady and Shiba Inu proposed its move into the Metaverse along with other altcoins… however, one thing that might make HUH Token stand out again the see of altcoins is you and HUH Token holders.

HUH Token are also unique in their referral system meaning that you and your referred friend can both benefit by them becoming a holder HUH Token.

This referral process allows you to receive 10% in BNB of each new referral you bring along to HUH Nation and in turn the referee will receive a 10% reduction on sales fees.

It’s a win-win for everyone and there’s no limit to how many times the referring party can redeem their 10% profit… the more HUH Token holders you bring the better it is for you… it’s that simple.

Though, as always, be sure to do your research into cryptocurrency and the cryptocurrency market before investing in any currency, whether that’s Shiba Inu, Floki Inu and HUH Token.

You can find more information about the newcomer HUH Token through the Socials linked below this article.

