Elevating excellence in commercial roofing: Brookens Construction’s Inc 5000 achievement

Photo courtesy of Brookens Construction

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

A well designed building integrates seamlessly with its natural surroundings, regardless of whether it’s situated on the shores of a quiet lake or the edge of a busy city. Often drawing inspiration from early pioneers who built log cabins for shelter, construction companies in Wisconsin today feature similar sleek lines and durable materials.

The state, which is known for its long history of architecture and contemporary building techniques, is subject to the region’s unpredictable stormy weather. When a roof of a building gets damaged, a contractor is needed to reconstruct it to be more resilient than it originally was.

Established in 2015, Brookens Construction is one such company that focuses on not just preserving the state’s unique architectural history, but embracing modern, sustainable designs. In 2023, Brookens Construction was ranked in Inc. Magazine as the 1,372nd fastest-growing company on the Inc. 5000 list.

The list features companies that have a significant impact on the U.S. economy, and companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth. “This past year, our revenue was around $26 million,” says Aaron Brookens, Co-Founder and CEO of the company — which is more than 7x the company’s revenue just one year prior.

These numbers, he says, are not just a measure of their business success, but also of the faith that Wisconsin citizens have placed in Brookens Construction for almost 10 years. Specializing in roof replacements and multi-family units, it’s the company’s commitment and dedication to the market, combined with a sense of duty to its clients, that sets Brookens Construction apart.

Photo courtesy of Brookens Construction

Thanks to nearly two decades in the industry — Aaron worked for other roof and construction companies before he started his own — he says that he saw the chance to be more than just a roofing company, but a business that its clients could trust.

The company specializes in roofing services for a variety of properties such as multi-family complexes, condos, banks, churches, and commercial buildings with asphalt shingles. Their team has experienced continued success as a result of their strategic planning and unwavering focus throughout the job.

“At every company that I worked with previously, it felt like the purpose was to make the job as absolutely profitable as possible, and it was super obvious to me that we could afford to deliver a ton more value, not just with the products that were installed, but with the way that we perform the production side of things,” he says.

“I saw an opportunity to deliver more value to the customer, and I’m very confident that Brookens Construction is delivering the highest value when it comes to our competitors,” he says. This level of commitment has made Brookens Construction a trusted roofing company in Wisconsin, especially when it comes to commercial roofing.

“Last year we had a ton of work and a lot of people were calling in saying, ‘Hey, I haven’t heard from anybody. When am I going to be on schedule?’” Aaron adds. With such a high demand for their work, he invested in the creation of a client portal where one could log in with their email and see what status they’re in.

A testament to their excellence and passion for quality, Aaron has produced videos to explain what each status means. It’s one of the many ways that the company is committed to educating the customer.

Educated property owners can make the best decisions for their property, a big part of why Brookens Construction has risen to be a trusted name in Wisconsin, and one of many reasons they made the Inc. 5000 list.

And it’s not just customers who gain a thing or two from Brookens Construction. Employees are able to improve themselves in ways that they might not have otherwise. “We’re not just here to fix roofs,” Aaron exclaims. “We’re here to build a community of leaders in this company to change our communities.” This sentiment is echoed through their many company offerings including paid exercise programs and financial planning classes.

While other companies boast about being a leader or having the highest sales numbers, Brookens Construction’s story proves that success isn’t about being the biggest or the best. It’s about the impact you have on the people around you.

Now, as Brookens Construction looks to the horizon for what’s next, its mission remains the same: grow more, help business owners of Wisconsin, and continue to develop leaders who will make change and make an impact.

“We’re here and we’re proud of where we’re at, but we’re going to continue to refine our processes and add more of the right people to have an even greater impact on our local communities,” Aaron concludes.

To learn more about this Inc. 5000 company, visit brookens.com.