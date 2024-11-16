Electrical engineering expert Pravin Sankhwar wins 2024 global recognition award

Photo Courtesy of Pravin Sankhwar

Pravin Sankhwar has earned the 2024 Global Recognition Award for his work in innovations in electrical power engineering, sustainable electrical engineering and environmental stewardship. His groundbreaking achievements span electrical power distribution system design, renewable energy, electric vehicle infrastructure, and sustainability initiatives across the electrical engineering domain.

Sankhwar’s professional work and research projects have practical innovative solutions in addressing growing challenges with large scale electrification of the transportation sector, and major electrical upgrades to the existing power systems for large infrastructure for public use.

Leading electrical engineering innovative solutions in sustainable transportation

“The switch to electric vehicles offers our best chance to combat climate change,” says Sankhwar, whose latest research on EV transition modeling for the United States has caught the attention of industry experts. His method for optimizing commercial gasoline stations for EV charging infrastructure impressed IEEE Senior members through its practical application of sustainable engineering principles.

The Maryland-based Professional Engineer has collaborated for electrical engineering projects with major organizations, including major Department of Transportation agencies in the Mid-Atlantic area. His engineering reviews of electrical engineering drawings for roadway lighting power and electrical power distribution systems have projected $1 million in energy savings for Maryland roadways.

Through his work on electrical short-circuit & breaker coordination reports, he has enhanced safety compliance impacting over 6 million people in the region. He has also served in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, a Maharatna company, and Government of India Enterprise, where he supported major engineering operations of significant national importance.

Research excellence in electrical power distribution systems and applications in renewable energy

Sankhwar’s work stretches beyond traditional infrastructure, breaking new ground in sustainable energy innovation. His groundbreaking research on floating solar PVs for major lakes in the United States presents an ingenious solution that addresses energy generation and water conservation challenges.

“We need to rethink how we maximize the use of renewable energy, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and transition measures to zero-emission electric vehicles while minimizing environmental impact,” Sankhwar states. “The floating solar PV concept and electric vehicle transition planning demonstrates the ability to achieve multiple sustainability goals in the electrical power industry.”

This initiative reflects his strong academic background, including an MS in electrical engineering from Michigan Tech and ongoing doctoral research, as well as his published work in Springer Nature’s Sustainable Energy Research, which influences industry practices.

Worldwide impact through community projects

Sankhwar excels at bringing sustainable energy solutions to rural communities. He led projects to assess the installation of solar PV systems on unused farmland in Kanpur Dehat, India, creating a blueprint for rural energy independence. The project features a 500kWDC capacity system with an annual generation of 1,552 kWh/kW, proving the real-world value of his expertise in developing regions.

“Sustainable development must reach all communities,” Sankhwar states. “By implementing renewable energy solutions with microgrid applications in rural areas, we can simultaneously reduce carbon emissions while creating economic opportunities for local residents.”

His role as Principal Member in one of the subcommittees of IEEE SA NESC demonstrates his industry expertise. There, he reviewed and voted on many change proposals for the upcoming revised standards. His LEED AP (BD+C) certification underscores his deep understanding of sustainable building practices.

Professional excellence in engineering practice

The 2024 Global Recognition Award spotlights Sankhwar’s contributions across several areas: from ensuring electrical safety compliance for over 500,000 square feet of building interior spaces and 1.5 million square feet of critical tunnel spaces to advancing EV infrastructure development.

Sankhwar, scheduled to speak at the upcoming EV infrastructure summit, continues to shape the future of sustainable transportation and the electrical engineering industry. The Department of Energy’s EV Champion Training program gave him advanced knowledge in vehicle technology and charging infrastructure, which he shares with industry peers and stakeholders.

“This recognition pushes us to explore new possibilities in electrical engineering,” Sankhwar reflects. “The true reward comes from seeing these electrical engineering solutions help people and build a more sustainable future.”

The prestigious award recognizes Sankhwar’s technical expertise and holistic approach to electrical engineering, and sustainability, tackling social, environmental, and economic challenges with innovative electrical engineering solutions. As a contributor to the Clean Energy Forum by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, he actively shapes the future of roof-top solar photovoltaic systems and sustainable energy, demonstrating how one’s vision can drive global change. He has added a fourth dimension of sustainable practices to his field of expertise in electrical engineering.