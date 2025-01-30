Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

El Salvador merchants no longer obliged to accept bitcoin

AFP

Published

El Salvador declared bitcoin legal tender in 2021
El Salvador declared bitcoin legal tender in 2021 - Copyright AFP MARVIN RECINOS, MARVIN RECINOS
El Salvador declared bitcoin legal tender in 2021 - Copyright AFP MARVIN RECINOS, MARVIN RECINOS

Merchants in El Salvador, the first country to make bitcoin legal tender, will no longer be obliged to accept the cryptocurrency as payment, under a reform adopted to comply with conditions for an international loan.

The International Monetary Fund said last month it had reached an agreement for a $1.4 billion loan with the government of President Nayib Bukele.

But a condition was that “acceptance of bitcoin by the private sector will be voluntary and public sector’s participation in bitcoin-related activities will be confined.”

Furthermore, taxes must only be paid in US dollars — the country’s other official currency — “and the government’s participation in the crypto e-wallet (Chivo) will be gradually unwound,” under the deal.

The IMF had said the loan was “to address balance of payment needs and support the government’s economic reforms.”

The Central American country’s Bukele-aligned parliament adopted the reform late Wednesday.

Launching bitcoin as legal tender on September 7, 2021, Bukele said he wanted to bring the 70 percent of Salvadorans who do not use banks into the financial system.

Swatting away warnings about volatility risks, he promptly began plowing an undisclosed amount of public money into cryptocurrencies.

To spur Salvadorans to use bitcoin he created the Chivo Wallet app for sending and receiving bitcoin free of charge and gave $30 to each new user.

In September 2021, the cryptocurrency traded at about $44,000, but its value has fluctuated greatly and a year ago it was worth about $23,000.

Since Donald Trump’s election last November, the value has soared by about 50 percent, topping $100,000.

About 92 percent of Salvadorans did not use bitcoin in 2024, according to a survey by the Central American University.

In this article:Bitcoin, Currency, Economy, elsalvador, Imf
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Abortion pills, sometimes procured over the internet, are a key means of accessing the procedure in the United States Abortion pills, sometimes procured over the internet, are a key means of accessing the procedure in the United States

Social Media

Blurred posts, banned accounts: Abortion groups decry Meta ‘suppression’

Reproductive rights organizations accuse Meta of leading the latest wave of digital suppression on Instagram and Facebook.

24 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: Federal workers buyout — Utterly clueless, incredibly expensive, and much worse

Conservatives don’t know how to govern. This is proof.

3 hours ago
Health misinformation on popular podcasts often goes unchecked. Health misinformation on popular podcasts often goes unchecked.

Social Media

Influential podcasts fuel ‘harmful’ health misinformation

Health misinformation on popular podcasts often goes unchecked. - Copyright AFP MANDEL NGANAnuj Chopra with Rachel Blundy in LondonUnfounded cancer cures, dubious anti-vaccine narratives,...

24 hours ago
affordable housing affordable housing

Business

Canada invests $3.5M in new housing innovation hub to fast-track affordable solutions

Canada's housing crisis has left millions struggling to find affordable, sustainable homes.

9 hours ago