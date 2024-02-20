Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike: union

AFP

Published

The strike started Monday in protest over the way the monument is managed financially
The strike started Monday in protest over the way the monument is managed financially - Copyright AFP/File PAUL FAITH
The strike started Monday in protest over the way the monument is managed financially - Copyright AFP/File PAUL FAITH

The Eiffel Tower, one of the world’s top tourist attractions, will remain closed for a second straight day Tuesday as staff extend a strike, a union representative told AFP.

The strike started Monday in protest over the way the monument is managed financially.

The tower’s operator, SETE, said on its website that “visits of the monument will be disrupted on Tuesday”.

It advised ticket holders to check its website before showing up, or to postpone their visit. E-ticket holders were asked to check their e-mails for further information.

The stoppage is the second strike at the Eiffel Tower within two months for the same reason.

Unions have criticised operator SETE for its business model that they say is based on an inflated estimate of future visitor numbers, while under-estimating construction costs.

The Eiffel Tower — Paris’s most famous landmark — attracts nearly seven million visitors a year, around three-quarters of them foreigners, according to its website.

During the Covid pandemic numbers dropped sharply due to closures and travel restrictions, but recovered to 5.9 million in 2022. Last year, it attracted 6.3 million visitors.

Visitor numbers to Paris are expected to swell this summer as the French capital hosts the Olympic Games.

In a joint statement Monday, the CGT and FO unions called on the city of Paris “to be reasonable with their financial demands to ensure the survival of the monument and the company operating it”.

Alexandre Leborgne, a representative for the hard-left CGT labour union, told AFP that city hall, which is the majority owner of the monument, “refuses to negotiate for now”.

A worker assembly would in a vote on Tuesday confirm the extension of the strike, called by the CGT and FO unions, he said.

In this article:Eiffel, France, Paris, Strike, Tourism
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The European Commission said it launched formal infringement proceedings against TikTok over the protection of minors online The European Commission said it launched formal infringement proceedings against TikTok over the protection of minors online

Social Media

EU launches probe into TikTok over child protection

The EU on Monday announced a formal investigation into TikTok over alleged breaches of its obligations to protect minors online.

20 hours ago
Analysts pointed to data showing a 61 percent year-on-year rise in rail trips made in China during the Lunar New Year holiday as being a positive sign Analysts pointed to data showing a 61 percent year-on-year rise in rail trips made in China during the Lunar New Year holiday as being a positive sign

Business

Asia stocks mixed as China enjoys Lunar New Year bump

Chinese stocks were buoyant after Lunar New Year but other Asian markets were mixed.

22 hours ago
US President Joe Biden waves as he and First Lady Jill Biden arrive at the White House in Washington on February 19, 2024 US President Joe Biden waves as he and First Lady Jill Biden arrive at the White House in Washington on February 19, 2024

World

Biden says ‘considering’ more Russia sanctions after Navalny death

US President Joe Biden is "considering additional sanctions" on Moscow after the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

20 hours ago
Former US president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump attends a rally in Conway, South Carolina Former US president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump attends a rally in Conway, South Carolina

World

Op-Ed: 2024 election threats of violence — Crunch time is just a click away

It can’t happen here,” you said. Well, it did happen, and it can happen again.

2 hours ago