Edinburgh is home to the best bosses in the UK, according to new research

UK’s best bosses are in Edinburgh; worst-rated bosses in the UK are in Walsall.Overall,69 percent of UK workers have had a boss who broke regulations in the workplace and 60 percent of people are not confident that any issue they raise at work would be addressed.
Work is a huge part of working lives, and bosses have a major impact on whether workers enjoy their job or not. The new survey set out to find out how workers feel about our bosses in the UK – including where the best and worst bosses can be found. Data was collected from 2000 UK-based respondents via Pollfish in January 2023.
The best and worst bosses locations was found to be:
|Best bosses
|Worst bosses
|Edinburgh
|1. Walsall
|Northampton
|2. Southampton
|Manchester
|3. Brighton
|Southend
|4. Luton
|Belfast
|5. Swansea
|Derby
|6. Sheffield
|Leeds
|7. Leicester
|Glasgow
|8. Nottingham
|Newcastle
|9. Wolverhampton
|London
|10. Reading
In terms of patterns, Northern cities such as Edinburgh, Manchester and Newcastle were found to have the most liked bosses – perhaps showing that the north’s reputation for friendliness is earned – whereas bosses from the Midlands and further south seem to fare the worst overall.
The survey respondents felt that the worst bosses had the following attributes:
- Unrealistic expectations (75 percent).
- Treating staff members differently or inconsistently (70 percent).
- Does not communicate clearly (60 percent).
- Does not offer support to staff (59 percent).
- Does not listen to feedback (56 percent).
The research also revealed a lack of trust between staff and bosses. The largest issue was found to be around a lack of trust with managers. This is caused by a number of things; the most common is not setting clear expectations and standards from day one or changing the targets without warning.