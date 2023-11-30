Edinburgh is home to the best bosses in the UK, according to new research

Kaiser Permanente and unions representing thousands of workers have reached a tentative deal to end industrial action, the two sides say - Copyright AFP/File Frederic J. BROWN

UK’s best bosses are in Edinburgh; worst-rated bosses in the UK are in Walsall.Overall,69 percent of UK workers have had a boss who broke regulations in the workplace and 60 percent of people are not confident that any issue they raise at work would be addressed.

Work is a huge part of working lives, and bosses have a major impact on whether workers enjoy their job or not. The new survey set out to find out how workers feel about our bosses in the UK – including where the best and worst bosses can be found. Data was collected from 2000 UK-based respondents via Pollfish in January 2023.

The best and worst bosses locations was found to be:

Best bosses Worst bosses Edinburgh 1. Walsall Northampton 2. Southampton Manchester 3. Brighton Southend 4. Luton Belfast 5. Swansea Derby 6. Sheffield Leeds 7. Leicester Glasgow 8. Nottingham Newcastle 9. Wolverhampton London 10. Reading

In terms of patterns, Northern cities such as Edinburgh, Manchester and Newcastle were found to have the most liked bosses – perhaps showing that the north’s reputation for friendliness is earned – whereas bosses from the Midlands and further south seem to fare the worst overall.

The survey respondents felt that the worst bosses had the following attributes:

Unrealistic expectations (75 percent).

Treating staff members differently or inconsistently (70 percent).

Does not communicate clearly (60 percent).

Does not offer support to staff (59 percent).

Does not listen to feedback (56 percent).

The research also revealed a lack of trust between staff and bosses. The largest issue was found to be around a lack of trust with managers. This is caused by a number of things; the most common is not setting clear expectations and standards from day one or changing the targets without warning.