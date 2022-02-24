Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

ECB ‘closely monitoring’ implications of Ukraine invasion

Published

The European Central Bank said on Thursday it was following unfolding events in Ukraine after the launch of a Russian invasion and watching for any impacts on the eurozone economy.

“The ECB is closely monitoring the implications of the situation in Ukraine,” the central bank said in a statement.

“It will conduct a comprehensive assessment of the economic outlook at the March meeting” of its policy-setting governing council, including “the recent developments in the geopolitical area”, the ECB said.

Sanctions are “decided by the EU and the European governments” and “the Eurosystem will implement them”, it said.

The Frankfurt-based institution was already monitoring the risk posed to financial markets in Europe by rising tensions surrounding Ukraine.

This included looking at what consequences further sanctions or the fallout from a wider invasion of Ukraine could have on banks’ liquidity, loan books and their ability to keep operations running, according to a Bloomberg report Wednesday.

The ECB is currently executing a “step-by-step” reduction in its bond-buying programme, the main crisis-fighting tool it has used through the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, it has come under pressure to accelerate the moves and bring forward the prospect of interest rate hikes as inflation in the eurozone has shot well above the banks two-percent target, hitting 5.1 percent in January.

The record pace has been driven in no small part by soaring prices for energy, sent up by rising tensions between the West and Russia, a major supplier to Europe.

The escalating situation in Ukraine would “not only have implications for oil and gas prices, but also for investor confidence, consumer confidence, trade”, the ECB’s chief economist Philip Lane told the German daily FAZ in an interview published on Wednesday.

In this article:Conflict, ecb, Economy, eurozone, Russia, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The assailant is seen with his arm around the neck of a man he took hostage during a robbery at the Apple Store in Amsterdam The assailant is seen with his arm around the neck of a man he took hostage during a robbery at the Apple Store in Amsterdam

World

Hostage in Amsterdam drama hailed as ‘hero’

Police hailed a hostage held by a gunman in an Apple store in Amsterdam as a hero after he helped end the tense, hours-long...

20 hours ago
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace was reported as making the comments to military officials in London Defence Secretary Ben Wallace was reported as making the comments to military officials in London

World

UK defence minister says Putin has ‘gone full tonto’

Russian President Putin has "gone full tonto" by ordering his troops into two rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine, Britain's defence secretary said.

20 hours ago
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at the General Assembly 58th plenary meeting in New York on February 23, 2022, on the Russia-Ukraine crisis UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at the General Assembly 58th plenary meeting in New York on February 23, 2022, on the Russia-Ukraine crisis

World

UN chief, Ukraine FM warn of dire global impact of a Russian invasion

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the body that "our world is facing a moment of peril" over Ukraine's crisis with Russia.

18 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a military drill outside the city of Rivne, northern Ukraine Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a military drill outside the city of Rivne, northern Ukraine

Business

Op-Ed: Ukraine – Putin is calling the shots. What happens next can’t be simple

he West simply doesn’t get Putin. Putin is not Hitler. He calculates.

10 hours ago