Dynamo launches a revolutionary social conversion optimization platform powered by industry-leading advisors and investors

[Tel Aviv, Israel & Barcelona, Spain] – Innovative social media conversion and augmentation platform, Dynamo, is transforming the digital marketing landscape. Dynamo helps organizations in their endeavor to boost rates of community conversion, enhance social media interactions and engagements, and strengthen their influence in the digital realm.

With the help of highly sophisticated automation capabilities from Dynamo, social media teams can develop automatic responses for their varied interactions across diverse social media channels, thereby guaranteeing efficient, enriched, and consistent customer service. Advanced broadcasting capabilities amplify brand engagement and impact via direct messages. Effective segmentation facilitates the creation of tailor-made content for a specific category of audience (for example Paying, Non-paying, VIPs, etc. segments) that helps develop meaningful engagement.

Dynamo’s cutting-edge comment and DM responses, powered by AI and deep segmentation, make sure that every client interaction gets that much-coveted personal touch and feels authentic, even while a post enjoys viral levels of engagement. By ensuring customized responses that perfectly balance the voice of the audience and the brand, companies can scale up their authenticity, establish solid relations and promote unflinching customer loyalty.

Unique and avant-garde, Dynamo is fully committed to innovation and proactively staying ahead of the curve. It adopts highly advanced automation, along with inventive broadcasting and segmentation capabilities on its mission to upend the current digital marketing ecosystem. With prominent names on its board of advisors and investors, such as Ras Friedman, ex-Head of Product at Playtika, Uri Levine, the co-founder of Waze, veteran investor CEO and entrepreneur Lior Shiff, industry leader Noam Yasour, and renowned marketing advisor Yam Regev and others, Dynamo raised a whopping 4.5 million USD.

Client testimonials from Dynamo’s clients demonstrate the company’s outstanding performance and high levels of customer satisfaction. The company’s clientele includes social media teams from leading brands such as PINCHme, Playtika, Mattel, SciPlay, and SuperPlay, to cite a few names.

Nim Bar Levin, the co-founder and CRO of Dynamo says, “As Dynamo continues to introduce new features and enhancements, our customers can trust that we will empower their social media engagement strategies”.

About Dynamo

Dynamo, co-founded by Orr Kowarsky, CEO, and Nim Bar Levin CRO, is a pioneering social media enhancement and conversion platform. The company utilizes the limitless power of AI to leverage user conversion on various social media platforms. Dynamo employs automation and segmentation to revolutionize social media interactions and engagement levels, ensuring outstanding outcomes at scale. Strengthened by overall USD 4.5 million in funding, along with exceptional support from eminent advisors and investors, and a core focus on scalability and realism, Dynamo is the undisputable leader when it comes to reinventing and transforming the future of user engagements on social media platforms for businesses across all sectors.

Dynamo is the key you need to unlock your social media potential today with a revolutionary platform. This is your chance to create scalable and genuine social media interactions with Dynamo. Click on dynamo.fyi for more information.