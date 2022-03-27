Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

DX clues: Digital communication meets employee and client preferences

Outsourcing is a perennial area of interest for business.

Published

Photo: © DJC/File
Photo: © DJC/File

The company Moxo has released data on the digital-first nature of businesses. The report’s findings reveal the digital-first nature of today’s world, especially for client-facing businesses.

With the survey, to understand how businesses are addressing these challenges and the opportunities for improvement, Moxo surveyed 1,500 clients and 1,500 internal- and external-facing employees across three high-touch industries: finance, real estate and legal.

The findings are balanced between employee and client expectations. For example, the report finds that 90 percent of clients agree their preferred method of communication when asking questions about business transactions is digitally, rather than scheduling an in-person appointment or phone call.

The company ran a similar survey last year which produced a similar percentage (89 percent) in favour of digital forms of communication.

However, digital is not synonymous with simplicity. This is borne out by over two-thirds of employees (67 percent) and 72 percent of clients believe their company uses so many different digital tools and technologies that it makes certain tasks more complex.

This challenge has worsened during the avalanche of technology implemented during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. In comparison, as 63 percent of employees and 64 percent of clients felt the same last year.

One area missing from the digital arsenal is with applications. Less than half of employees (45 percent) said their organizations offer a mobile app. Another lagging area is automation for only 36 percent of respondents say their organization offers automation tools or workflow software. This is called out in the report as surprising, considering more than half of employees (60 percent) say their organizations have accelerated their technology investments over the past 12 months.

Outsourcing is a perennial area of interest for business. More recently there has been an interest on diversification as a means of managing risk and here 85 percent of clients would consider using a service provider outside their geographic area. To add to this, 90 percent of employees believe it would be beneficial to engage with clients outside their region.

Despite the desire for a wider spread of providers, 74 percent of service providers note that their clients are all located in their regional vicinity.

In this article:Business, Clients, Digital Transformation, Employers, Investment
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Montenegro's once reliable flow of Russian cash is in doubt now it has pledged to follow the EU crackdown on Moscow Montenegro's once reliable flow of Russian cash is in doubt now it has pledged to follow the EU crackdown on Moscow

World

‘Everything is stopped’: Montenegro faces Ukraine war fallout

Long a magnet for super yachts, tourists and real estate speculators from Russia, Montenegro faces an uncertain future.

11 hours ago

World

Ukraine’s grain export situation worsening by the day, says agriculture minister

Uktaine's grain exports have fallen from 4-5 million ton a month to a few hundred-thousand tons a month.

21 hours ago
A Ukrainian soldier sits in an armored vehicle in the suburbs of Kyiv A Ukrainian soldier sits in an armored vehicle in the suburbs of Kyiv

World

Macron warns against ‘escalation’ after Biden brands Putin ‘butcher’

The Kremlin had reacted in fury over Biden’s comments which it said narrows the window for bilateral relations.

10 hours ago
Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election

World

Op-Ed: Putin’s puppet attempts to reshape Republican party, starting with Georgia

The Trump rally in Georgia Saturday was an attempt to reshape the Republican party in his own mage.

1 hour ago