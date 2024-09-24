Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Dutch paint giant Akzonobel slashes 2,000 jobs worldwide

AFP

Published

AkzoNobel's CEO sought to put a positive gloss on the job cuts
AkzoNobel's CEO sought to put a positive gloss on the job cuts - Copyright AFP Ishara S. Kodikara
AkzoNobel's CEO sought to put a positive gloss on the job cuts - Copyright AFP Ishara S. Kodikara

AkzoNobel, the world’s leading paintmaker and manufacturer of Dulux paint, said Tuesday it was cutting 2,000 jobs globally, more than five percent of its workforce, as it strives to cut costs.

Chief Executive Greg Poux-Guillaume said the job losses would allow the Dutch company to “become more agile in volatile markets and offset headwinds such as rising labour cost.”

AkzoNobel has turned in three consecutive quarters of growth but the industry has suffered from rising raw material costs and a slowing global economy.

The firm employed 35,200 people in more than 150 countries at the end of last year, according to its most recent annual report.

The job-cutting plan aims to reduce cost and enhance efficiency, said Poux-Guillaume, adding it would “accelerate decision-making, and streamline… management structure.”

The cost-cutting measures are expected to be finalised by the end of next year, said the Amsterdam-based firm.

In this article:AkzoNobel, Chemicals, Layoffs, Netherlands
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Fungal disease risk is the Next Big Thing in global health

You may well need those masks again.

21 hours ago

Tech & Science

How to avoid the rise of privacy breaches

By masking an IP address and encrypting online activity, proxies offer a solution to shield against eavesdropping.

13 hours ago

Business

Eurozone business activity slumps after Olympics boost

French private sector output returned to contraction after the shot in the arm from the Olympics. — © AFP STREurozone business activity declined for...

17 hours ago

Business

Big rate cut was ‘appropriate’ first step: Fed official

The US Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates by half a percentage-point was "an appropriate and necessary first step."

15 hours ago