Dutch chip giant ASML’s net profits dip in 2024

AFP

Published

ASML left guidance unchanged for this year's sales - Copyright AFP PETER CATTERALL
Richard CARTER

Dutch tech giant ASML, which sells cutting-edge machines to make semiconductor chips, reported a drop in annual net profits Wednesday, as geopolitical headwinds and the emergence of Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek disrupt the sector.

ASML net profits for 2024 came in at 7.6 billion euros, compared to 7.8 billion euros for 2023.

Total net sales last year were 28.3 billion euros, a slight gain on the company’s forecast of 28 billion euros. In 2023, ASML booked sales of 27.6 billion euros.

CEO Christophe Fouquet hailed “another record year” for the firm in terms of annual sales.

“Consistent with our view from the last quarter, the growth in artificial intelligence is the key driver for growth in our industry,” he said in a statement.

“It has created a shift in the market dynamics that is not benefiting all of our customers equally, which creates both opportunities and risks,” he said.

ASML left its annual sales forecast of between 30-35 billion euros for 2025 unchanged since its last guidance in October.

The tech giant is caught in geopolitical headwinds as the West seeks to curb high-tech exports to China over fears they could be used to bolster the country’s military.

Earlier this month, the Dutch government announced it was tightening its export controls on advanced semiconductor production equipment, but said the measures targeted a “very limited” number of goods.

ASML responded at the time that the moves would have “no additional impact” on its business.

Beijing has been infuriated by the export curbs, describing them as “technological terrorism.”

The tech sector has also been buffeted by the sudden emergence of DeepSeek, a low-cost Chinese artificial intelligence chatbot to rival its US competitors.

In a paper detailing its development, DeepSeek said the model was trained using only a fraction of the chips used by its Western competitors.

– ‘Technical error’ –

ASML has previously predicted total net sales of between 44 and 60 billion euros for 2030 as it pins its hopes on the rapidly expanding AI market.

Turning to the fourth quarter, ASML sales came in at 9.3 billion euros, above the previous guidance of between 8.8 billion and 9.2 billion euros.

Net profit for the fourth quarter was 2.7 billion euros, compared to the 2.1 billion euros booked in the third quarter of last year.

The firm has identified 2024 as a transition year, before what it hopes will be significant growth in 2025, although it has described the recovery as slower than expected.

It predicted total net sales in the first quarter of this year to be between 7.5 billion and 8.0 billion euros.

ASML executives were left red-faced in October when a “technical error” resulted in the early release of the firm’s third-quarter figures.

The unexpected leak, plus a slump in bookings, sparked a major sell-off in ASML stock, with shares down as much as 15 percent.

