Dr. Ayavefe is obviously quite clear on the fact that money is evolving in astronomical ways making for competition with brick-and-mortar financial institutions. Cryptocurrencies and Financial Technology benefit all of us, not only businesses but also individually and globally. Recognizing that investors realize the Fintech industry’s enormous potential, Dr. Ayavefe will continue to focus on, create, and improve on the growth of this innovative financial platform.

With Dr. Yasam Ayavefe working relentlessly to become an accomplished and acclaimed international businessman, striving to educate himself with an extensive academic background, we can learn so much from him on several different aspects of improving our lives. His journey began at the University of Kyrgyzstan, earning an impressive degree in International Relations and Affairs and a degree in Computer Engineering. Then, he obtained his doctorate in Economic Studies at the prestigious Academy of Economic Studies located in Moldova.

Now, Dr. Ayavefe is the founder of Milaya Capital Limited, a venture capital firm with several branches extending from London to Greece to Dubai. We have learned thus far that Dr. Ayavefe is becoming a leader in the world of finance and for the betterment of our world, and we should follow his words of wisdom for the betterment of our world. “After reaching record highs in 2021, global Fintech financing is oﬀ to a strong start in 2022. According to a report by City Global Insights, over $18 billion were invested in financial technology companies (Fintech) in the first 45 days of 2022. This equates to 13% of the total 2021 funding for Fintech, signaling that it is almost sure to surpass last year’s record numbers”.

Financial technology describes any business that uses technology to automate and serves business purposes or consumers. Some terms you may be familiar with are Venmo, CashApp, or trading platforms such as Robinhood or Webull. However, the term “Fintech” can also apply to cryptocurrency trading, investment, and development.

Dr. Yasam Ayavefe is quite knowledgeable in Financial Technologies and says the potential for Fintech is almost limitless. We will learn from this successful businessman, financial expert, and philanthropist how well Fintech has done thus far. That’s impressive, but we wonder if businesses will have the ability to sustain that data, and given the record highs are phenomenal, we were dazzled by Dr. Ayavefe’s outlook and answer to our question.

“These businesses raised a record $136.8 billion last year, and we were all asking the same question – whether those levels of financing could be sustained. Thus far, the figures indicate that investors can continue to finance at the current level.

As cryptocurrency soared into the public consciousness in 2021, numerous projects drew investors seeking the next big thing. The outlook for the cryptocurrency business in 2022 may be even brighter. It raised much more money in the first two months than last year; $4.1 billion compared to $800 million.” Fintech sounds like it is the most lucrative, innovative technology to implement financially. The data is positively staggering; our fascination with these numbers only increased as we craved to hear more.

As we learned from the data confirmed by the financial expert, this expectation is not far-fetched; in fact, it is nothing short of incredible. Blockchain technology, which allows for transactions without government involvement or third-party involvement, has been improving and growing for several years; however, this application is also on a phenomenal rise. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning have helped assist services to consumers, increase value, and ensure security measures. It is no wonder to us why Dr. Yasam Ayavefe is an advocate and proactive participant with Fintech Technology. He firmly believes that this innovative financial process will become an increasingly attractive prospect this year and continue aggressive growth.

We quickly learned how digital banking only continues to grow by leaps and bounds and has easy, simple access. Consumers request and pay loans, purchase insurance, and manage their money in all aspects of their financial needs. The sheer convenience of Fintech would be enough to drive all consumers and businesses to utilize this technology, in addition to the knowledge that the digital platform market expects an annual growth rate of 11.5% by 2026.

If you wish to self-learn FinTech, many online courses, multimedia apps, and digital guides offer a fully effective structure. We thank Dr. Yasam Ayavefe for his time, knowledge, and the man he is, focusing on improving the lives of everyone.

