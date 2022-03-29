Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

DR Congo joins regional East Africa bloc

The Democratic Republic of Congo was admitted Tuesday into the regional East African Community (EAC).

Published

-
- - Copyright AFP BULENT KILIC
- - Copyright AFP BULENT KILIC

The Democratic Republic of Congo was admitted Tuesday into the regional East African Community (EAC), a bloc with a single market allowing free trade and movement of citizens, the group said.

The EAC, based in the Tanzanian town of Arusha, now expands to seven nations, counting Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Sudan and Uganda among its members.

EAC chairman Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta announced DR Congo’s membership, describing it as “momentous”.

“Admission of the DRC marks a momentous occasion in the region’s integration history,” Kenyatta told a virtual summit.

“The EAC now spans from the Indian Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean making the region competitive and easy to access the larger African Continental Free Trade Area,” the group’s secretary general Peter Mathuki said.

The bloc was founded in 2000 and works to encourage trade by removing customs duties between member states. It established a common market in 2010.

Mineral-rich DR Congo’s population of 90 million people will expand the EAC market to almost 300 million.

The country shares borders with all EAC members except Kenya and is already a member of three other regional trading blocs.

The last country to be admitted to the EAC was conflict-wracked South Sudan in March 2016.

In this article:Diplomacy, drcongo, EAC, Politics, summit
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A Ukranian serviceman walks in the village of Mala Rogan, east of Kharkiv, after Ukrainian troops retook the village A Ukranian serviceman walks in the village of Mala Rogan, east of Kharkiv, after Ukrainian troops retook the village

World

‘Caught them by surprise’: Ukraine troops take Kharkiv village

A Ukranian serviceman walks in the village of Mala Rogan, east of Kharkiv, after Ukrainian troops retook the village - Copyright AFP Aamir QURESHIHervé...

20 hours ago
Analysts say Russian lines of defence have been severed Analysts say Russian lines of defence have been severed

World

Deaths of generals expose Russia’s troubles in Ukraine

The killing in action of several Russian generals in Ukraine has revealed the extent of the heavy losses encountered by Moscow.

22 hours ago
After the Russian attack on Ukraine began, Scholz pledged a special budget of 100 billion euros for the military After the Russian attack on Ukraine began, Scholz pledged a special budget of 100 billion euros for the military

World

How Germany, shaken by Ukraine, plans to rebuild its military

Outdated equipment, woeful bureaucracy, demotivated soldiers: Germany has quite a task ahead to modernise its army.

6 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth II was married to Prince Philip for 73 years until his death last year aged 99 Queen Elizabeth II was married to Prince Philip for 73 years until his death last year aged 99

Life

Royals assemble for memorial service to Prince Philip

A thanksgiving service will take place on Tuesday for Queen Elizabeth II’s late husband, Prince Philip.

2 hours ago