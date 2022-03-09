Dr. Ari Beers of Anahata Living Conscious disrupts the yoga and integrated medicine markets

Dr. Ari Beers

Over the last few years, since the onset of the pandemic, people have spent more time working from home and staring at screens. As a result of the new workplace norms and the increase in screen time, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of influencers attempting to capture people’s attention. While the influencer marketing industry was an impressive $8 billion globally in 2019, experts believe that the market could grow as large as $15 billion globally by the end of 2022.

Furthermore, due to the increase in attention surrounding health and wellness, partially arising from concerns about the pandemic, many of these new influencers focus their content on healthy eating, exercise, yoga, mediation, mental health, and other aspects of health and wellness. This is a competitive space as the global market is valued above $1.5 trillion, with a yearly growth rate of about 5-10%.

While both healthy lifestyle choices and social media usage were on the rise before the pandemic, concerns and trends arising from the pandemic accelerated many individuals’ increased interest in healthy eating as well as social media usage.

Even though the health and wellness community is all about positivity and personal growth, many social media influencers in the industry are unable to escape the negative incentives of social media itself. Now, there are, unfortunately, many nutrition, exercise, yoga, and meditation influencers in the community who simply follow trends to make money; too many influencers are overly focused on sex appeal, fashionable exercise gear, celebrity teachers or students, and selling courses & products.

Dr. Ari Beers is not one of these influencers. In fact, despite being a winning yoga influencer of the year in 2018, 2019, and 2020, Dr. Beers is hardly an influencer at all.

Dr. Ari Beers is a Ph.D. in integrated medicine, a certified yoga and meditation instructor, an Ayurvedic expert, and the founder of Anahata Conscious Living. After the death of her mother, Dr. Beers went on a personal journey of self-discovery, quitting her job as a model and throwing herself into medicine, healing, and spirituality. Dr. Beers traveled the globe learning with many well-respected gurus like Dharma Mittra, Ram Dass, and others.

During this time, Dr. Beers spent 2.5 years in India. One morning, in a Hare Krishna temple in Mumbai, Dr. Beers was chanting and meditating at 4 AM with the other followers and the word “Anahata” came to her. As Anahata means ‘heart’ in Sanskrit, Dr. Beers knew that she found her calling. This moment inspired her to start Anahata Conscious Living as a way to help others live consciously, following their heart’s center.

Dr. Beers knew that her mission was to use yoga more holistically, in a way that harkened to its original meaning as the practice of the 8 Sutras (or limbs), going beyond moving one’s body and stretching. Fueled by her inspiration to start an organization that helps others upgrade their ‘human software’ and create their own practice to avoid the pain and suffering specific to their lives, Dr. Beers did just that. Intent on helping people avoid self-sabotage and step into their true essence with transparency and integrity, Dr. Beers went to Yoga Alliance and spent another 2 years creating this innovative practice.

With over 12 years of experience and as the founder of Anahata Conscious Living, Dr. Beers has facilitated thousands of personal transformations, certified hundreds of yoga instructors, and helps anyone who enters her life develop a yoga practice that can act as medicine for their mind, body, and soul. Drawing from Kundalini, Tantric and Hatha yoga, Shamanic breathwork, and her experiences, Dr. Beers has an affinity for helping those struggling with anxiety and depression as well as trauma. She is very innovative in her understanding of how trauma lives in the body and has used her practice to help many people recovering from trauma.

While Dr. Beers understands that social media and online courses can help yoga instructors, and health experts, reach individuals who may have never had access to their knowledge, she is very concerned over the commodification of the ancient practices that she spent over a decade learning and mastering. Dr. Beers critically engages with western medicine and incorporates that into her practice, but she does so without engaging in the superficial aspects of western social media and competitive course selling. She believes these activities strip the soul out of the teachings. Dr. Beers is simply focused on helping individuals and transforming their lives for the better.

To this point, Dr. Beers won the award for best women’s retreat in 2018 and 2019 for her yearly woman empowerment retreat. Once a year, Dr. Beers brings together a group of women looking to better themselves and support each other where they analyze what their negative patterns are, how to overcome them, and how to connect with each other.

Due to the pandemic, Dr. Beers and her team were not able to teach in person as much as she would like to. Her last online training is going to be on March 21 as Anahata will be offering ‘in-person’ training again for the first time in 2 years. Dr. Beers is as excited for her return to her center in Bali because seeing people transform in real-time, due to her practice, fuels and inspires her.

Beyond her increased ability to help people, Anahata’s return to ‘in-person’ training in their esteemed community center located in Bali will help Dr. Beers with her other great passion. Dr. Beers is a prominent philanthropist working with various charities helping children and people experiencing homelessness. Dr. Beers donates 5% of her revenue as well as mandates that her students spend 5 out of their 200 teacher training hours giving back to the community of Bali. Typically Dr. Beers helps out at an orphanage for developmentally disabled children.

Dr. Beers is also very involved in a charity that donates yoga mats to Mexico as well as another charity that brings food to the homeless people in Los Angeles.