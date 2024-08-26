Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Dozens of Colombian flights cancelled due to low fuel stocks

AFP

Published

Dozens of Avianca and LATAM flights have been affected by a fuel bottleneck in Colombia
Dozens of Avianca and LATAM flights have been affected by a fuel bottleneck in Colombia - Copyright AFP Luis ACOSTA
Dozens of Avianca and LATAM flights have been affected by a fuel bottleneck in Colombia - Copyright AFP Luis ACOSTA

Airlines on Monday scrapped dozens of flights from Colombia, blaming dwindling fuel stocks — the cause of which industry officials and the government disagree about.

National carrier Avianca, which according to Colombia’s air transport regulator canceled 24 flights Monday, said in a statement it had been advised by suppliers of a cap on kerosene deliveries “for the rest of the month.”

Avianca flights to Sao Paulo, Santiago, Mexico City and Cancun were affected, according to the FlightAware tracking platform.

For its part, Latin America’s largest airline, LATAM, said it has had to cancel 36 flights scheduled for Tuesday due to “restrictions on the supply of Jet A1 aviation fuel in some airports.” 

State oil company Ecopetrol said an “electrical failure” had affected production at the Cartagena Refinery (Reficar) between August 16 and 18.

Ecopetrol announced it would import 100,000 barrels of aviation fuel, possibly leading to an increase in ticket prices, according to the transport ministry.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) warned on Sunday that a fuel shortage would lead to flight cancellations and flights carrying fewer passengers per plane.

According to IATA, which represents more than 300 airlines, distributors suspended fuel supply to 11 terminals, while for many others they issued alerts for “critical” stock levels.

The international airport in Bogota, a key hub in Latin America, has enough fuel for seven days of operation. In Medellin, the country’s second-largest city, there are two days of reserves, said Ecopetrol president Ricardo Roa.

The Aerocivil airport authority, however, insisted jet fuel stocks were “sufficient.”

President Gustavo Petro, who at first denied there was any problem, later blamed the situation on fuel distributor Terpel, owned by Chilean oil company Copec, and said there would be “investigations” by market regulators.

Terpel, for its part, blamed problems at the Reficar refinery.

In this article:Aviation, Colombia, Fuel
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Durov: Mysterious and controversial Telegram founder

Russian-born tech entrepreneur Pavel Durov has founded wildly popular social networks as well as a cryptocurrency and amassed a multi-billion-dollar fortune.

23 hours ago
Telegram is hugely popular in former Soviet countries Telegram is hugely popular in former Soviet countries

Social Media

Telegram: The global rise of libertarian chat app

The boss of social media platform Telegram has been arrested in France, accused of allowing the sharing of illegal content.

7 hours ago
HP's new AI-geared laptop runs on a SnapDragon X Elite chip, built by the California-based chip giant Qualcomm HP's new AI-geared laptop runs on a SnapDragon X Elite chip, built by the California-based chip giant Qualcomm

Tech & Science

Insider threat: Beware the employee with an axe to grind

To gain an insight into the current issues, Digital Journal heard from executives from Other World Computing (OWC), Datadobi, and Foxit.

3 hours ago
Uber was hit by the huge fine following a complaint from 170 French drivers Uber was hit by the huge fine following a complaint from 170 French drivers

Business

Dutch hit Uber with 290-mn-euro fine over driver data

Uber was hit by the huge fine following a complaint from 170 French drivers - Copyright AFP Ishara S. KODIKARAThe Dutch data protection watchdog...

14 hours ago