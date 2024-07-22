Don’t ignore digital PR, Udit Ghosh warns against this critical mistake

Photo courtesy of Udit Ghosh

In the modern digital age many prominent figures, entrepreneurs, and companies use public relations services to stay relevant and find clients. If you’re hoping to make it big in business, PR is not a luxury but a necessity. But how can you find a reliable public relations team to align with your business goals? Udit Ghosh, CEO and founder of Viral PR, a public relations agency with offices in both India and the United States shares the answer.

Udit has worked with countless editors, journalists, and news organizations throughout the years and knows the kind of PR stories that can go viral and promote your company. The distinguishing factor about Udit is that he never followed the herd mentality prevalent in public relations firms. He has always found novel approaches to client needs and helped them publish innovative stories that the media is truly interested in featuring.

The success of his company, Viral PR, is a product of Udit’s innovative approach to the industry. Viral PR is growing quickly and is expected to reach seven figures by 2025 with monthly revenues of over $100,000.

Udit believes that public relations allows one to have the “red carpet experience.” Strategically scheduled media appearances can change the trajectory of a struggling business in ways few may recognize. Scheduled press coverage can also boost your search visibility, build your brand’s reputation, and establish yourself as an authority in your field.

Here are Udit’s three most useful pieces of advice on how to catch the media’s attention:

1. Hack trending news

In many cases, the press leans toward stories that discuss current events. As Udit’s experience in public relations has shown, journalists are often looking for ways to stay ahead of the curve by gaining access to breaking news and new trends. The stories they choose to cover revolve around current events and trends, so businesses should focus their PR efforts on very relevant topics.

When it’s not possible to personally give breaking news to the media, Udit knows that newsjacking can be a useful weapon. The term “newsjacking” is the act of manipulating a live news story or viral event to include one’s own opinions and viewpoints.

It entails, in a nutshell, drawing media attention by capitalizing on popular news items. “You have a good chance of getting media attention if you make a concerted effort to find a connection between your story and the viral event,” said Udit.

2. Pitch perfection

Udit often gets the question, “How do I even approach the press if I barely have any credentials?” In Udit’s view, this is the moment to understand the significance of having the perfect pitch.

Udit advises that you can’t have any blanks in your pitch. There can be no mistakes. It is not enough to make a few good pitches, you should try hundreds before picking the best. See what works best for you by experimenting with different pitching styles.

“Know your angle, and make sure you shed some unique perspective on it, and you’ll come across as a complete pro,” Udit suggests. “Lead with a story that revolves around yourself or your brand.”

3. Building a strong relationship with reporters

“Would you just walk up to a total stranger and ask them for a favor?” Udit asked. Few would do this. Compare that to asking a favor from a friend, and it is far less stressful.

Asking for media attention for one’s name or business is similar to asking for a favor. If you don’t make an effort to build rapport with the media, it’s like asking a total stranger for a favor.

“Journalists are also humans and you need to build rapport with them before asking for favors,” said Udit. “Interact with them on social media, or better yet, assist them with a narrative they’re having trouble with!”

Successful press coverage requires more than just a one-time feature — you must also devise a strategy to attract media attention consistently. Udit knows how to utilize it and using these methods and has helped countless clients, building one of the world’s fastest-growing public relations firms.



