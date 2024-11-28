Does the UK need a Minister of Manufacturing?

House of Commons, London. — Image by © Tim Sandle

Andrea Wilson began campaigning for a dedicated manufacturing representative in government back in 2020. Her petition, which called for “an experienced and passionate voice for Industry within Government,” earned the 100,000 signatures required to have the topic debated in Parliament.

The subsequent debate took place in July 2024, without resolution. Wilson argues that a single voice of authority for the manufacturing sector would provide a number of key benefits.

Supporting such a position is GTK, UK manufacturer of cable assemblies. The company has outlined what some of the responsibilities of what such a junior member of the UK government might look like.

Supporting regional equality

One of the most important responsibilities of a dedicated Manufacturing Minister would be to support regional equality for manufacturers across the UK. As of 2023, the average regional share of manufacturing across the UK was 9.8 percent. In some regions, this figure is far higher. In Wales, manufacturing accounts for 17.3 percent of the economy, with other areas following close behind, including the East Midlands (16.4 percent) Yorkshire and the Humber (15.4 percent) and the North East (15% percent).

Regional inequality continues to affect the UK in a number of areas. The most recent Regional Manufacturing Outlook report by MakeUK reveals that London and the South East have experienced the largest percentage increase in investment.

Paul Dearman, Head of Business Development at GTK, believes a longer view of regional manufacturing performance holds the key.

Dearman explains to Digital Journal: “It’s not enough for the government to see one region struggle in a given year and then provide 12 months of support, before forgetting about that area in the following financial year. To really drive regional equality in manufacturing, the UK government needs longer-term strategies that are individualised to each part of the country.”

Driving the UK’s international position

A Manufacturing Minister would be able to support our domestic productivity and push for trade policies that support manufacturing exports. A deeper understanding of the manufacturing industry would provide more expertise and focus to negotiations involving UK-made goods exports, potentially enabling us to negotiate tariff reductions and ensure favourable rules of origin.

Streamlining current ministerial responsibilities

“UK manufacturers need clear guidance and consistent support,” states Dearman. “The arrival of the latest Budget indicates a more long-term view of the manufacturing sector’s outlook, which we’re hopeful will provide greater support going forward.”

Driving sustainability

A dedicated, experienced Manufacturing Minister would also be able to provide better guidance when it comes to the industry’s net zero goals.

Although a large number of manufacturers have identified the importance of sustainability to their operations, fewer have the means to actually reach net zero emissions. A September 2023 study found that, although 63 percent of manufacturing executives felt sustainability had an important place in their business, just 31 percent had a carbon reduction plan in place.

The struggles of UK businesses – and in particular SMEs – in this area is not limited to manufacturing. In fact, a May 2024 study by the British Standards Institute found that nine in 10 UK businesses were calling for greater government support for decarbonisation.

The issue of sustainability in manufacturing is pressing due to the sector’s carbon-intensity. UK manufacturing was the third-largest contributor to UK greenhouse gas emissions in 2022 (the most recent year on record).

Dearman notes: “We need a singular source of knowledge for net zero – the previous government’s advice told us that decarbonisation was required, but fell well short of providing the nuanced information needed to achieve those goals. A Minister of Manufacturing could help condense these aims and help the industry meet the required targets.”